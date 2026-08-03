Ohio State Lands Three Players on 2026 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Ohio State placed three players on the 2026 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, with quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson all earning recognition. The Buckeyes are the only Big Ten program with three players on this year's watch list.

Widely regarded as one of college football's top individual honors, the Maxwell Award is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding player.

The award is celebrating its 90th season in 2026 and is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, whose career included time as a standout player at Swarthmore College before becoming a respected football official and sportswriter.

Julian Sayin

Sayin was a finalist for the award in 2025 alongside Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who ultimately won the honor. He is the only returning Maxwell Award finalist entering the 2026 season.

Sayin was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025 and led the nation with a 77% completion percentage. His completion percentage was the best in single-season program history and a Big Ten record. He also threw for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff.

Jeremiah Smith

Smith was a semifinalist for the award in 2025 after a dominant first two seasons with the Buckeyes. Through his sophomore year, Smith totaled 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdown receptions, which is the most by any Big Ten receiver across their first two collegiate seasons.

Bo Jackson

Jackson makes his debut on the Maxwell Award watch list after rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a true freshman in 2025. He was one of only three true freshmen nationally to reach that milestone.

Maxwell Award Timeline

The award process continues this fall, with semifinalists announced Nov. 10 and three finalists unveiled on Nov. 24. The 2026 recipient will be revealed during ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10, while the official presentation will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2027.

What's next for Ohio State at fall camp?

Ohio State's fall training camp will kick off this week and will be open to the public Thursday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Camp will take place at the Harmon Family Football Complex at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Fans can get a first look at the 2026 team with a $48 general admission ticket.