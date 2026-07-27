How Julian Sayin Can Cement First-Round NFL Draft Status at Ohio State This Season
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The Ohio State Buckeyes can safely be categorized as an NFL football factory. This past spring alone, 11 players were selected in the NFL Draft, with four of them in the opening round in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The continued success of sending ex-Buckeye standouts to the next level, including Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and recently crowned Super Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is a positive sign for hopefuls like quarterback Julian Sayin that the NFL is more than a possibility. Instead, it's a manageable goal.
Last season, Sayin tossed 32 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman (sophomore academically) after entering the Transfer Portal in Jan. 2024 following Nick Saban's retirement as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach.
How Accurate Was Julian Sayin Last Season?
Stepping in for former quarterback Will Howard, Sayin excelled as the starter last season by completing 77 percent of his passes while leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff berth.
Although Ohio State suffered an early postseason Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic exit by way of the Miami Hurricanes, it was enough of a sample size for Sayin to regroup and elevate his game.
Ahead of Ohio State's season getting underway Saturday, Sept. 5 against Ball State, one anonymous NFC scout told ESPN's Jordan Reid that Sayin's biggest flaw that could hold him back if not quickly addressed come time when the season begins.
NFC Scout Pumps Brakes On Julian Sayin
“I liked his tape, but the traits are just so limited in a near-perfect setup of surroundings, and you saw that in the playoff,” the scout uttered.
His limitations included his ability to remain stagnant as a pocket passer. Sayin was sacked 16 times last year despite finishing 12-2. This included getting sacked a combined 10 times against the Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten title game) and Hurricanes, with five of those coming in each loss.
Meanwhile, the other six were scattered in wins against Grambling State, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Purdue, UCLA and Michigan.
AFC Scout Loves Julian Sayin's Potential
Sayin maintained a top-three QBR at 88.4 last season, as accuracy stood out to an AFC scout given the limited tape Sayin has at the college level.
"But another AFC scout said, "He's super accurate and operates at a really high level. I think people are underrating him and forgetting that he was in his first year as a starter," the scout countered, per Reid.
Nonetheless, it appears NFL personnel are taking notice of Sayin as his second season as the Buckeyes' starter will be here in due time.
We'll see if Sayin can pick up where he left off since last December.
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Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.Follow zainbando99