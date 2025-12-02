Ohio State legend throws iconic label on Carnell Tate's performance vs. Michigan
Ohio State finally broke its four-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday, and one of the key reasons for the Buckeyes' victory was wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Tate delivered an outstanding performance, and former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter praised him for his effort.
"He went out there and put on a show, the 50-yard clincher, and he hit the pose in the endzone; it was iconic," Carpenter said on Monday during "The Bobby Carpenter Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
Tate recorded five receptions for 82 yards and one score, and his touchdown in the third quarter was one of the biggest plays of the game.
Quarterback Julian Sayin linked up with Tate for an impressive 50-yard touchdown pass, boosting the Buckeyes' lead to 24-9. This crucial play widened the gap to two scores, significantly impacting the game.
Michigan never scored more than nine points, but if Tate hadn’t scored the touchdown to put the Buckeyes up by two scores, there was a chance Ohio State could've gotten in its own head, leading just 17-9. This might have opened the door for Michigan to grab some easy points, which could have turned the game around.
One of the most critical elements of Tate's performance is his recent injury, which kept him out of the last three games leading up to Saturday. A week ago, it seemed possible that Tate might not be able to play at all, but he suited up and looked pretty good.
Tate wasn’t the only Ohio State receiver dealing with an injury; Jeremiah Smith also missed the game before the Michigan matchup due to his own injury concerns.
However, Smith also didn’t allow his injury to hold him back against the Wolverines, recording three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Ryan Day commented on how meaningful it was for both Tate and Smith to play in "The Game."
“If you really knew how much work they put into getting on the field and how gutsy they are — I’m sure the fans and everybody would appreciate what they did in going out there and putting it on the line," Days said on Saturday.
Ohio State's primary focus now is preparing for the Big Ten championship game against Indiana on Saturday, then gearing up for what could be another deep playoff run.
The Buckeyes need to ensure that Tate and Smith are healthy enough to play in every game in the future. If not, there’s a chance Ohio State could fall short of its postseason goals.