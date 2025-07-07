Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Nearly Came Out of Retirement

Ohio State legend Urban Meyer also came out of retirement for a job in college football.

Ben Cooper

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer almost came out of retirement to succeed Jim Nagy as the Senior Bowl director.

“I don’t know if I even told (co-hosts) Rob (Stone) and Mark (Ingram) this, but I had a school come see me this year and ask if I wanted to be the GM,” Meyer said. "And a couple other phone calls. And you start to think, ‘OK, they actually came to see me,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll meet and I’ll sit down with you guys.’ I said, ‘OK, what is the job description?’ They said, ‘Well, basically you meet with all the agents of the 17-, 18-year-olds.’"

While Meyer sat down to listen to the job offer, he declined after hearing the job description.

"I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself," Meyer said. “If that’s what you’ve got to do, Jim, God bless you."

Meyer was very successful during his time as Ohio State's head coach, winning a National Championship in 2014.

Since Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, he has been a part of Fox Sports' pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff."

After declining this position, it's unlikely that Meyer will come out of retirement anytime soon, at least not for a general manager position.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes New Elite QB Commit Sends Strong Message

MORE: New York Jets Teammate Sends Bold Justin Fields Message

MORE: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Slapped With Harsh Reality Check

MORE: Ohio State Predicted to Get Shafted on the Recruiting Trail Yet Again

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Have Some Urgent Questions to Answer

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Football