Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Nearly Came Out of Retirement
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer almost came out of retirement to succeed Jim Nagy as the Senior Bowl director.
“I don’t know if I even told (co-hosts) Rob (Stone) and Mark (Ingram) this, but I had a school come see me this year and ask if I wanted to be the GM,” Meyer said. "And a couple other phone calls. And you start to think, ‘OK, they actually came to see me,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll meet and I’ll sit down with you guys.’ I said, ‘OK, what is the job description?’ They said, ‘Well, basically you meet with all the agents of the 17-, 18-year-olds.’"
While Meyer sat down to listen to the job offer, he declined after hearing the job description.
"I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself," Meyer said. “If that’s what you’ve got to do, Jim, God bless you."
Meyer was very successful during his time as Ohio State's head coach, winning a National Championship in 2014.
Since Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, he has been a part of Fox Sports' pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff."
After declining this position, it's unlikely that Meyer will come out of retirement anytime soon, at least not for a general manager position.
