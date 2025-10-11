Three takeaways from Ohio State's 34-16 win over Illinois
The Ohio State Buckeyes stay undefeated as they knock off their second ranked opponent so far this season.
The defense dominated once again, and the offense took advantage of their opportunities on the way to a 34-16 win. Here are three takeaways from the Buckeye’s victory.
1. The defense came prepared with two first half turnovers
Illinois quarterback, Luke Altmyer, came into today’s game having not thrown an interception all season long. That lasted all of six plays and four passing attempts for Ohio State to take it away.
Altmyer tried to force one into coverage over the middle, and the Buckeyes managed to set the tone. Jermaine Mathews tipped it into the air, and Payton Pierce grabbed the interception and returned it 15 yards.
With just 35 yards to the end zone, the turnover set up Ohio State’s first touchdown.
Then before the half ended, the Buckeyes just got a field goal. Illinois ran one play on their next drive, and Kayden McDonald ripped the ball out of Ca’Lil Valentine’s hands and recovered it. It wasn’t a pretty play, with Valentine’s leg bending awkwardly, but set the Buckeyes up for another touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
The defense would then get another turnover in the third, a strip sack from Mathews that was recovered by Caden Curry. It set up a game-sealing touchdown with a 34-10 lead.
It’s hard to lose games when your defense is able to set their sights on the ball, and the offense takes advantage of the opportunities.
2. The Buckeyes red zone defense is elite
Near the end of the first half, Illinois had the ball set up 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line. The Fighting Illini had to settle for a field goal.
Caden Curry had a sack, Illinois had a penalty and Justin Bowick forced an incompletion. Instead of feeling like they were right back in the game, it remained a 17-point Buckeye lead.
To start the second half Illinois marched down the field, getting into 1st-and-goal once again, this time from the nine.
Sonny Styles, the most consistent tackle in college football, proved it once again, bringing Altmyer down for no gain from the one-yard line on third down. It took a perfectly drawn up handoff into a pitch option for Illinois to finally score a touchdown.
The first touchdown Ohio State has given up since week four against Ohio.
When their backs are against the wall and the pressure is on the line, the Buckeye boys are proving they can handle it.
3. Bo Jackson deserves more consistent touches
Bo Jackson has continued to prove he is the most explosive back the Buckeyes have to offer. When he gets the ball in space, he can do something special with it.
Jackson broke off a 17-yard run on the first drive of the game, putting the Buckeyes in field goal range. Jackson had just 10 carries all day long, with five of them coming on the first drive of the game.
The offense gets away from him too often. He contributed a little more with a 17-yard catch that he turned into a touchdown.
As good as the wide receivers and the passing game is, Jackson should be getting double the amount of touches.
CJ Donaldson is still a great back, but with three more carries he had three less yards. Donaldson is the best power back for the Buckeyes, but Jackson is the one with home run potential.
The offense should continue to find new ways to keep Jackson involved and play to his strengths.