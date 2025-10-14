Ohio State-Penn State showdown could get ugly update amid James Franklin's firing
Under a month remains until No. 1 Ohio State welcomes Penn State to Columbus for its yearly Big Ten extravaganza. Still, this year's meeting will look a little different than in previous seasons, thanks to the Nittany Lions' decision to fire their now-ex coach James Franklin.
Awful Announcing posed an interesting thought Monday, suggesting that the annual tilt between two of Big Ten football's primary heavyweight programs could be downgraded from "Big Noon Kickoff." However, Fox has yet to announce which direction it plans to take, as the game is set for Nov. 1.
The Buckeyes athletic department, nor likely anyone in college football, had any idea about the Nittany Lions' sudden collapse to 3-3 and all but expected the game to be essentially a Big Ten title eliminator. At least, that's how AD Ross Bjork viewed the matter before the season began in early-August.
“I think we know the Buckeyes drive Big Noon Kickoff. That’ll be a high-powered game. So I think we probably know what’s going to happen around game time for that one,” Bjork said, via Eleven Warriors. “Fox, they love the Buckeyes. And Big Noon is a big deal. They’ve invested in that time slot. So we’ll presume it’s a 12 noon kickoff.”
Before firing Franklin, the Nittany Lions were thought to be a College Football Playoff contender and Big Ten title representative in the lead-up to the season.
After cruising through their nonconference schedule in August and early-September, Penn State found itself in free-fall mode come conference play.
A double-overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks in State College was followed by a disastrous road trip to face the UCLA Bruins. This past weekend, the Nittany Lions were a three-touchdown favorite and faltered at home to the Northwestern Wildcats, marking the lasting image in the Franklin era.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have run their way to a 6-0 start and are in the midst of back-to-back road games before hitting their bye week.
After knocking the Illinois Fighting Illini out of the AP Top 25 rankings with a 34-16 win this past Saturday, the Buckeyes will travel to Madison and Camp Randall Stadium to play a Wisconsin Badgers team that may opt to go in a new coaching direction before the season's end.
After the Badgers game, Ohio State will get a much-needed week of rest while the Nittany Lions attempt to steal a road win Saturday night in Iowa City against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Kickoff for Buckeyes-Badgers is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.