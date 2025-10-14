Week 8 Big Ten power rankings: Indiana secures key road win, Penn State head coach gets fired
What a difference one week can make.
A high-level head coach got fired, unlikely contenders rose to the top, and several back-and-forth matchups headlined Week 7 of Big Ten play.
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week: 1
No surprise here. The Buckeyes took control early against the Fighting Illini on the road, never letting Illinois gain momentum. The 6-0 Buckeyes will travel to Madison in Week 8 to face the free-falling Wisconsin Badgers.
2. Indiana (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week: 3
As mentioned in last week’s rankings, there was only room for two undefeated teams left in the conference. Indiana took care of business, beating Oregon 30-20. The No. 3 Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 241.7 yards per game.
3. Oregon (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 2
Someone had to lose, and it happened to be the Ducks. The offense never looked settled, turning the ball over twice in key moments late. Oregon will look to get back on track at Rutgers.
4. USC (5-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 7
The Trojans were on the brink of climbing in the rankings, but they needed a statement win. They got it in a 31-13 victory over Michigan. USC leads the conference with 552.3 yards per game, powered by Jayden Maiava’s 1,852 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns.
5. Washington (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 6
The Huskies didn’t waver in their Friday night matchup against Rutgers, winning 38-19 behind quarterback Demond Williams Jr.’s 538 total yards. Washington continues to stay underrated in the AP Poll, but not in these rankings.
6. Michigan (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 4
Having just one conference loss at this point isn’t the end of the world, but the Wolverines likely need to run the table to reach Indianapolis in December. Quarterback Bryce Underwood needs to develop faster for that to happen.
7. Illinois (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 5
After losing to Ohio State, running the table is now imperative for Illinois to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Illini are the only Big Ten team on a bye this week.
8. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 9
Despite head coaching buzz swirling around Penn State and Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers entered the rankings after a 34-31 road win at Maryland.
9. Iowa (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 10
A classic Hawkeyes win. Lockdown defense and a strong running game led Iowa to a 37-0 victory over Wisconsin.
10. Northwestern (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 14
The Wildcats moved closer to bowl eligibility while sending Penn State into a spiral after a 22-21 win in Happy Valley. Not a bad weekend for Northwestern.
11. UCLA (2-4, 2-1)
Last Week: 16
A 38-13 win over Michigan State gives UCLA even more of a jolt heading into a tough matchup with Maryland.
12. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 12
A one-score game against Purdue isn’t ideal, but the Golden Gophers continue to win the games they should. They face No. 25 Nebraska at home on Friday.
13. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)
Last Week: 11
The Terrapins are tough to rank. They dropped a tight 24-20 game to Washington last week and lost another close one, 34-31, at home to newly ranked Nebraska.
14. Penn State (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 8
James Franklin, gone. Drew Allar, out for the year. Penn State has completely fallen apart and has an argument to be ranked even lower.
15. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 13
Traveling across the country to Seattle on a Friday night wasn’t ideal for the Scarlet Knights, who were carved up by an explosive Washington offense. Rutgers hosts Oregon this week, hoping to salvage its season and reach bowl eligibility.
16. Michigan State (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 15
A third-quarter injury to starting quarterback Aiden Chiles erased any chance the Spartans had to mount a comeback in their loss to UCLA. The defense has been brutal, allowing 369.2 yards per game.
17. Purdue (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week: 18
Although the results look similar to last season’s 2-10 campaign, the Boilermakers have shown resilience in 2025. Purdue lost a one-score road game at Minnesota, 27-20. Positive signs are showing in West Lafayette, even if the wins aren’t.
18. Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week: 17
Losing at home in the Battle for the Heartland to rival Iowa is bad enough. Losing 37-0 is another story. The Badgers will try to turn their abysmal offense around at Camp Randall against the No. 1 Buckeyes on Saturday.