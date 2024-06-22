Ohio State QB Commit Tavien St. Clair Using Elite 11 Platform to Recruit WRs
Bellefontaine High School senior and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Tavien St. Clair is already buying into his future school.
St. Clair competed in the Elite 11 Finals last week, pitting his skills behind center against ten of the nation's best quarterbacks. When it was all said and done, the future Buckeyes signal-caller was given 247Sports' "Alpha Dog" award as the best of those at the camp.
"We loved how St. Clair was able to glide both inside and outside of the pocket and came away impressed with his ability to layer the football over the middle," 247Sports writer Andrew Ivins said. "In our eyes, St. Clair is the type of signal caller that you could drop into next year's NFL Scouting Combine and he would have scouts buzzing given the combination of his frame, mobility, arm and mindset."
St. Clair was interviewed multiple times over the course of the event. Regardless of to whom he was speaking, the high school upperclassman sounded like an official Ohio State recruiter.
In one of his last interviews, St. Clair name-dropped four of the best pass-catchers in his class, urging them to join him as Buckeyes.
"Dakorien Moore, Vernell Brown, Jaime Ffrench, Phillip Bell," St. Clair said. "We need you in Columbus."
The words of St. Clair, combined with the praise he received for his on-field efforts, should serve as a strong pitch to the four stars.
Even with the Elite 11 Finals now over, St. Clair is still on the recruiting trail. The future Buckeye flew straight back to Columbus to help Ohio State woo five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. this weekend.