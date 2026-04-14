Ohio State RB Ja’Kobi Jackson Shares What Drew Him to Buckeyes and His Role This Fall

For Ohio State running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, the decision came together quickly, but the fit has felt natural ever since.

“It was just like the first day in the transfer portal,” Jackson said. “Coach Lock, he texted me then called me, and then we kind of just built that relationship.”

That early connection with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn set the tone. By the time Jackson made his visit, the vision was clear. “I enjoyed his vibe...his mindset and the way that he planned on using me.”

Jackson arrived fully aware of the situation inside Ohio State’s running back room. Proven contributors were already in place, and touches would not simply be handed out. That reality did not push him away. It pulled him in.

“Just knowing the history of the backs that they have,” Jackson said. “I just kind of wanted to be a part of it.”

Instead of chasing a guaranteed workload, Jackson embraced the challenge and the opportunity to carve out his role.

“Just really anything that they really need me to do,” he said. “Pass pro, run the ball, or even catch the ball out the backfield. Anywhere, I’m just ready for it whenever my number is called.”

That mindset has shown up quickly during spring practice. With others limited, Jackson has taken on a larger share of reps while also bringing a steady presence to the room.

“Kind of just brought positive energy,” he said. “Older leadership type of guy…just trying to do everything right and still show everyone the right way.”

Even as one of the newer faces, Jackson has leaned on his experience to help younger players adjust, including freshman Favour Akih. “[I tell him to] take it day by day,” Jackson said. “If you mess up, just get it back on the next rep.”

At the same time, he has been learning from those around him, pointing to the work habits already established inside the program.

“These guys are hard workers,” he said. “They already know like majority of the stuff that I know. So, kind of just me getting in learning the system and just, you know, taking some things from them too as well.”

The transition has also highlighted a difference Jackson immediately noticed compared to his previous stops.

“I would just say the discipline,” he said. “Everything is structured.”

That structure, combined with Locklyn’s approach, has reinforced why Ohio State felt like the right move.

“He coaches us hard. He’s tough,” Jackson said. “And he keeps it 100.”

Jackson also pointed to the culture inside the program as a defining factor, both on and off the field.

“I love the culture,” he said. “Being an Ohio State Buckeye… I’m excited...It’s very high energy. Everybody does everything the right way. Everybody is brotherly. It’s love.”