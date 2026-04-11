Ohio State RB Isaiah West Praises Legend Bey While Highlighting Deep Backfield Talent

The first thing Isaiah West did was not talk about himself.

Even in the middle of an offseason built around his own growth, the Ohio State running back pointed somewhere else when asked what stands out in the backfield.

“He’s extremely talented,” West said freshman Legend Bey. And when pressed on what stands out, the answer was simple. “His explosiveness.”

Explosiveness is not just speed. It is how quickly a back hits the hole, how fast he gets to top gear, how easily he separates once he finds space. It is the trait that translates immediately, even in a crowded room like Ohio State’s.

There is no shortage of talent.

West sees it. And he sees it across the room. “Bo’s fast,” West said. “Bo’s all right. That’s going to be on full display.”

That kind of confidence in Bo Jackson adds another layer to a backfield that is starting to take shape, with Anthony “Turbo” Rogers among the other backs West made sure to highlight.

“I’m really proud of Turbo.” West said. “That’s my guy. He’s a really talented dude, and I’m excited to see what he does.”

It is not just one player drawing attention. It is the depth of the room itself, with multiple backs bringing different traits that could factor into the offense.

That is the tone of the group. It is competitive. But it is not divided. “Nobody came here to sit on the bench,” West said. “Nobody came here to watch others run the ball.”

At the same time, the focus is bigger than individual carries. “We’re not competing with each other,” he said. “We’re competing with ourselves and the other backs around the country.”

Isaiah understands his own role in all of this is evolving. “It is kind of weird,” he said. “But I’m trying to step into that leadership role a little bit more..I definitely feel stronger,” he said. “Coach Mick (Marotti) is the best in the business.”

Even while sidelined this spring, the approach has stayed consistent.

“I’m going to take my mental reps,” West said. “I’m going to come back to fall camp and hit the road running.”

There is also belief in what this offense can become.

“This offense is extremely talented...Once we put the pieces together, it’s going to be scary.”

A big part of that is the structure being installed.

“He’s an NFL guy,” West said of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. “He’s very structured. We have a set plan and a set identity.”

And it is not just about individual plays.

“Everything builds off of something,” he said. “Y’all are going to see. It’s pretty interesting.”