Bo Jackson Explains Why Transferring Away From Ohio State Wasn't Happening

Bo Jackson did not need much time to decide his future.

“It wasn’t really a hard decision,” Jackson said about potentially entering the transfer portal. “This is where I want to be.”

In an era of constant movement and drawn-out decisions, Ohio State’s sophomore running back never wavered. Even after dealing with a torn labrum last season, his approach has stayed the same as he works towards being back to full strength.

“Just trying to stay as locked in as possible,” he said. “Stay in the playbook and just get as smart as I can.”

Jackson said that work has translated physically as well. He is now up to 220 pounds as he looks to take another step as a runner. “I’ll be able to run through those arm tackles and break more tackles, muscle more tackles, make more plays,” he said.

That’s just part of playing running back at Ohio State. Jackson acknowledges that level of commitment comes with the job. “It’s just a physical game. You got to be to play running back, you [have] got to play physical.”

Jackson rushed for over 1,000 yards as a freshman, but he is not treating that as a finished product. “I feel like it went pretty good…but obviously, it could have been better.”

Even while sidelined, his role inside the running back room has grown. Jackson said he is focused on becoming more vocal and stepping into more of a leadership presence. “It’s just trying to become more of a leader for the running back room and just be more vocal,” he said.

He has also taken notice of younger players, including freshman Legend Bey, who has stood out early this spring.

“He came in here and immediately made plays since the first day of spring,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of expectations on him...he’s maturing a lot right now with this process.”

When he returns, the expectations extend beyond just his own production. With a veteran offensive line and key pieces returning, Jackson believes the next step is clear.

“I expect us to be more explosive,” he said. “We got a lot of guys coming back…big expectations this year.”