Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins Announces NIL Partnership with "Four Star Freightliner"
Giving back has always been important to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins.
In keeping with this value, the Buckeyes transfer announced his partnership with Four Star Freightliner Inc., a company based out of his home state of Alabama. Judkins said Four Star shares his commitment to helping those in need, both in the Yellowhammer State and beyond.
"As a native of Montgomery County, AL it is great to partner with a company headquartered in my roots," Judkins said. "Four Star is a company that has been a valued part of my community for a long time. We are similar in our desire to be active and supportive within the communities in which we live and serve."
Judkins' hometown of Pike Road is located in Alabama's Montgomery County. To kick off their partnership, Four Star sent Judkins back to his roots for a special philanthropic event.
"Recently through our partnership, I was able to attend the Alabama Kidney Walk and helped raise a record $300,000 at the annual event," Judkins said. "I look forward to an amazing partnership together promoting such a wonderful company while continuing to give back."
Judkins' arrangement with Four Star will also allow him to give back while on the football field. Dealer principal Jerry Kocan said Four Star will donate $1,000 to the Alabama Kidney Foundation for every touchdown Judkins scores this season.
College football fans have already seen what Judkins can do without external motivations. Judkins recorded almost 2,800 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns over two years with the Ole Miss Rebels and was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection.
Be ready for Judkins to throw things into high gear now that he knows his on-field success benefits his hometown community.