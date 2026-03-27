Three Ohio State Players Who Stood Out at Pro Day Beyond Carnell Tate

Ohio State matched its program record with 14 draft picks in 2025, and while reaching that number again in 2026 will be a challenge, the Buckeyes are positioned to come close. They could produce as many as five first-round selections, with four potentially landing in the top 10. No matter how it ultimately unfolds, another double-digit draft class feels all but inevitable.

Carnell Tate drew plenty of attention at Ohio State’s Pro Day, but he was far from the only Buckeye who made an impression.

Across the workout and the post-session interviews, several players used the moment to reinforce what NFL teams should already know or, in some cases, what they may still be figuring out. For some, it was about expanding a role. For others, it was about controlling the narrative.

Here are three Buckeyes who made their case.

Will Kacmarek showed his versatility.

“I’m more than a blocking tight end and I think I did that today.”

That was the goal for Will Kacmarek, and he made sure it was clear. Teams already value his ability at the point of attack. Kacmarek said most of his conversations with NFL coaches and executives have centered on his blocking.

“Definitely a majority of the time it’s my blocking. Blocking the point of attack just taking that wide tight end look. That’s something I want to continue to do at the next level,” said Will.

But in Columbus, he focused on what he did not fully get to show at the NFL Combine. “Just the drills I didn’t end up doing, like the bench, the shuttle drills and three cone, and then just displaying more my route game that again I’m more than just a blocking tight end.”

Working in a familiar environment helped. Catching passes from Julian Sayin allowed him to operate with timing and confidence. “Being here being comfortable and again with Julian throwing to us, I know how our chemistry works and I just trust he’s going to put it on the money every time.”

Now it becomes about proving he can be more than the label that has followed him.

Caleb Downs let his play and confidence speak.

“At the end of the day, it’s about affecting the game. Whoever affects the games, that’s who needs to be picked the highest.”

That was Caleb Downs’ message, and it came at the right time. After outside chatter questioned his health, Downs pushed back directly.

“Pat McAfee put out a statement about it. That’s not what my medical says. So, that is what it is. I don’t really know who gave him that information, whoever that dude is, but it is what it is.”

Rather than dwell on it, he kept his focus where it has always been. “I feel like I do it at the highest level. So, that’s really all I have to say about that.”

Even the draft itself is not the end goal. “Getting in the NFL, getting drafted, that’s not the dream. So, just another step and just continue to stay on the path that I’m on.”

Sonny Styles leaned on growth and perspective.

“I think it was a group that we came off of a team that just won, a group that I think people doubted, and as the season went on, we kind of started to prove our identity. Physical bunch, tough guys.”

Sonny Styles did not shy away from how Ohio State’s 2025 season ended, but he also made it clear how that team should be remembered. “We should have won, but didn’t play well enough to win ultimately, but you live and learn through the bad experiences.”

For Styles, the upcoming moment is big, but not overwhelming. “I think sometimes when you picture it, you make it like this bigger thing than what it is. But now when you go through it, it’s like, man, this is easy, man. It’s awesome.”

Instead of stressing the unknown, Styles is focused on what comes next. “Just letting things fall into place. Don’t be too stressed out about it. It’s going to be what’s going to be.”