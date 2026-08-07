Ohio State Football Position Battle I’m Watching Closest During Fall Camp

Ohio State kicked off its fall camp on Thursday, and a lot of the talk was about how the offensive line looked.

The Buckeyes are returning Austin Siereveld, Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery and Phillip Daniels, who started on the offensive line last season. But a few of them might not know what position they will play this season.

Montgomery should be the starting left tackle while Hinzman is at center, but Siereveld, who started last season at left tackle, could be looking at a position change.

Left tackle is a postion to watch this fall camp

The first day of camp showed the Buckeyes starting Ian Moore at left tackle on the first team, which pushed Siereveld into the first-team right guard spot.

Siereveld is going to have one of the five starting offensive line spots this season, but it is still unknown where he will play.

If Ohio State decides to start Moore at left tackle, there’s a chance Siereveld could play right tackle. Even though Daniels started 13 games at right tackle last season, that doesn’t mean he will keep the position.

Ohio State may believe that its strongest starting offensive line consists of Moore at left tackle, Montgomery at left guard, Hinzman at center, Joshua Padilla at right guard and Siereveld at right tackle. Padilla didn't begin with the first team on Thursday, but during the Buckeyes' second day of fall camp on Friday, he was moved to the starting right guard position. This shift resulted in Siereveld being moved to left tackle, which in turn pushed Moore down to the second team.

The left tackle position is the most important one on the offense, outside of quarterback, because it protects Julian Sayin's blindside. It is also crucial because whoever wins the job could have a significant impact on the entire offensive line.

If Siereveld wins the left tackle job, the offensive line will likely look the same as last season, with Padilla at right guard. However, if Moore secures the starting left tackle position, Siereveld may end up playing right guard or even right tackle.

Ohio State has four weeks until its first game against Ball State to determine which offensive line combination is the best for Week 1. The Buckeyes need to feel confident in their offensive line because, in Week 2, Ohio State will travel to Texas to face one of the best defensive lines in the country.