Ohio State's Biggest Threat In The Big Ten Is A Team No One Expected

The Buckeyes continued a strong start to the 2026 season, but some of the usual threats in the Big Ten have had their struggles.

This has led to one team in particular showing themselves as the biggest threat to Ohio State this season.

That being the UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins currently sit as one of four teams still undefeated in BIG Ten play, along with the Buckeyes, Hoosiers and Badgers. They also hold a perfect 5-0 record this year, and their latest win catapulted them to 12th in the latest AP Poll.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That win came against the Oregon Ducks, who had been in the race for the BIG Ten title the past few seasons, including a BIG Ten title in their first season with the conference in 2024. That loss to the Bruins was the second of the season for the Ducks, which dropped them out of the top 25 and out of the BIG Ten title picture.

This now makes them a threat in the BIG Ten title picture which no one was expecting.

The Bruins also have a top-20 offense in college football right now, averaging just under 40 points at 39.2. This could prove to be a big issue if these two sides were to meet in the BIG Ten championship game, as the Buckeyes' defense has had its struggles.

That is actually the key for the Buckeyes if there ends up eventually being a meeting between the two sides: they wouldn't play each other unless both of them make the BIG Ten championship or end up running into each other in the college football playoffs.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a one-handed catch in front of UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since UCLA joined the BIG Ten in 2024, they have had back-to-back losing seasons. In 2026, something has clicked, and they are back to firing on all cylinders. A big reason for that was their change in head coach.

Bob Chesney was announced as the new head coach of the Bruins in December following a 3-9 record in 2025. Chesney had proven himself after turning around the James Madison program, leading them to back-to-back winning seasons and an appearance in the 2025 college football playoffs.

Chesney has also unlocked the full potential of their starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava has 982 yards on the season and four passing touchdowns to go along with that. He has been the key to the offensive success for the Bruins.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is still a long way before a potential matchup between these two sides. The Buckeyes have a top-five matchup against Indiana coming up on Oct. 17, while the Bruins have a night matchup against a tough Wisconsin team.

If the two continue on their current trajectories, the Bruins will be a big threat to the Buckeyes' chances of climbing back to the top of the mountain in the BIG Ten.