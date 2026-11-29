Just before midnight on Saturday, Oregon fell to Washington 33–27 in double overtime. A short while earlier, Auburn beat Alabama 30–23 in the Iron Bowl. It was a bit of a gut punch at the end of an otherwise wonderful day for Ohio State fans, who had spent the afternoon watching the Buckeyes beat “The Team Up North” 45–0.

Had Ohio State beaten Nebraska last week, Washington’s win would have sent the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game. And even with the loss in Lincoln, had the Buckeyes held on to their 23–3 lead entering the fourth quarter at Texas in September, they’d be 9–3 with a road win over the Longhorns and a strong case for a College Football Playoff at-large bid.

The most lopsided win in the history of The Game was worth savoring. It also made it harder to stop thinking about those two Saturdays.

That’s college football. A year from now, this same Ohio State résumé would likely get the Buckeyes comfortably into a 24-team playoff. This season, it probably gets them a trip to Florida. So while it’s a bittersweet finish, there’s still one more game to look forward to, and here are four ways it could play out.

1. Citrus Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The team to watch here is Iowa. Ohio State won in Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes finished 10–2 and could be in line for Orlando if they miss the playoffs. If Iowa gets in, the path to the Citrus Bowl gets a little clearer for the Buckeyes.

One note: Fans won’t receive any more free Cheez-Its, as Kellogg’s ended its sponsorship after last year’s bowl game.

Oklahoma feels like the better bet on the SEC side. The Sooners finished 8–4 after beating Missouri 34–31, and there’s enough history between these two programs to make a bowl matchup feel like an event. Ohio State fans still remember the Buckeyes winning in Norman in 2016. A year later, Baker Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag at midfield in Columbus.

LSU would be the fallback. The Tigers finished 7–5, but Ryan Day against Lane Kiffin would give both fan bases something to talk about. For Buckeyes fans who still remember LSU winning the 2008 national championship game, there’s a little unfinished business there.

2. ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Ole Miss

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Opinions are all over the place on this one. We had South Carolina slotted here last week, but after a 21–17 loss to Clemson that dropped the Gamecocks to 6–6, Birmingham feels like a better fit.

Ole Miss is the pick for Tampa this week. The Rebels finished 8–4 after winning the Egg Bowl, and a New Year’s Eve matchup with Ohio State would give both teams a shot at a ninth win.

Florida would also be a popular and well-deserved pick. Jon Sumrall’s team hit some rough patches in October and November, then reeled off three straight wins to finish 8–4. With Tampa an easy trip from Gainesville, there should be plenty of orange and blue in the stands if the Gators get the call.

3. Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

If the Buckeyes miss out on the Florida bowls, Nashville makes plenty of sense. Kentucky ended a three-game skid with a 24–21 overtime win over Louisville, so both teams would come in off rivalry wins and looking for a ninth victory.

Auburn would be another possibility after its Iron Bowl win. Either matchup would give Buckeyes fans a manageable holiday road trip and a chance to see Luke Fahey build on his three-touchdown performance against Michigan.

4. Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. SMU

If Charlotte gets a Big Ten team this year, SMU would be an interesting draw for Ohio State. The Mustangs finished 7–5 after a one-point loss at Stanford. A game against the Buckeyes would give them a chance to end the season with their biggest win.

Duke would be another possibility and would have the advantage of playing in its home state. Charlotte is the longest shot of the four, but it’s still a possibility if the Florida bowls and Nashville go in another direction.

That 45–0 win over Michigan all but took the Cactus Bowl in Tempe and the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium off the table for the Buckeyes. If anything, the Buckeyes may have helped banish Michigan to one of those games. Ohio State is likely headed to Florida, and “The Team Up North” might be spending the Christmas holiday in the desert or the Big Apple.