Ohio State's Caleb Downs Tributes Grandfather Before NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs' NFL dreams are at his fingertips as the 2026 NFL Draft culminates Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pa.

But for the Hoschton, Ga. native, getting to the NFL is part of a long journey as his work ethic was initially inspired by his grandpa, Gary Downs Sr., a former Army veteran.

Together, the pair were featured in a video from USAA as both partnered with the NFL's Salute to Service to share their journey with the DAV in a heartwarming display of affection for the game of football, life and dedication to the U.S. as a whole.

The full reel from Instagram can be watched below via USAA., which saw the Downs' head to Columbus, Ga.

Caleb Downs said it meant a lot to him to know that his grandpa had served and that it was more than just a conversation. It was not only about giving back to the community but also about how following dreams can change one's life in an instant with a good support system.

“I have grown to the person I am today thanks to the support and strength from my grandpa – my discipline, poise, and leadership are all traits he learned from the military that were instilled in me," Downs said. "As I see my dreams of playing in the NFL come true, it was an honor to partner with USAA and the DAV to connect with veterans, and show my appreciation for our nation’s heroes so they can feel the same pride that I will when my name is called on Draft night."

Caleb Downs' grandpa, while emotional about his grandson's soon-to-be achievement, was overjoyed by the experience.

“Caleb was just so excited to do this – my heart, I’m drowning in tears," Gary Downs Sr., who served 23 years as a Jump Master stationed in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea, said.

Downs finished his final season in Columbus with two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a pass deflection. He was also part of the Buckeyes' 2024 national title run, culminating in a triumph against Notre Dame during his sophomore season.

Among the people Caleb Downs and Gary Downs Sr. spoke with, one aspect seemed abundantly clear: all of them were moved by the Downs' story of resilience, hard work, and willingness to find it in themselves to be bigger than themselves.

Caleb Downs is projected to go to the New York Giants as the No. 10 overall pick, according to ESPN. Should the projection hold true, the Buckeyes could find themselves well-represented this weekend.

And he recognizes the opportunity he has in front him. Now he has to execute