Ohio State's defense has the chance to accomplish something unprecedented in 2026

Over the past two seasons, under two different coordinators, Ohio State’s defense has been nothing short of dominant.

Ohio State’s defense, ranked No. 1 nationally in both points and yards allowed per game in 2024 and 2025, has crafted one of the most impressive stretches in recent memory.

In 2026, Ohio State could cap an unprecedented three-year defensive run.

No team in modern college football history has ever led the nation in PPG and YPG allowed in three consecutive seasons, with one SEC powerhouse in the early 2010s coming the closest to ever accomplishing this feat. While the Buckeyes have a shot to do so next season, there are hurdles that stand in the way of this historic defensive three-peat.

Who has come the closest to this defensive run?

From 2011 to 2012, Alabama had what many consider to be the best two-year defensive campaigns.

In 2011, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in YPG allowed (170.5) and No. 1 in PPG allowed (7.1). That Alabama team would go on to beat LSU in the BCS National Championship Game 21-0.

Although the Crimson Tide did not improve on those numbers the following season, they still ranked No. 1 in both stats in 2012, allowing 11.8 PPG and 256.7 YPG. Alabama would win back-to-back national championships, this time defeating Notre Dame 42-14.

Mimicking Alabama’s elite defensive run, the Buckeyes’ consecutive No. 1-ranked defense finished the 2024 season with 12.9 PPG allowed and 254.9 YPG allowed, followed by an improvement in both statistics last season, allowing just 10 PPG and 223.3 YPG.

The Buckeyes could do something not seen in over 15 years

If Ohio State is not ranked No. 1 in PPG allowed, they would still match a streak for YPG allowed that no other program has done since the late 2000s.

From 2008 to 2010, TCU’s defense finished first nationally in YPG allowed (217.8, 239.7 and 228.5), with the only other team coming close to repeating this run being Alabama’s early 2010s squad and their team from 2016 to 2017.

Draft declarations and a tough 2026 schedule stand in the way

The Buckeyes lost four staple defensive players to the 2026 NFL draft that played key roles in the team’s two-year dominance.

Safety Caleb Down and linebacker Sonny Styles were cornerstones for Ohio State since 2024, and linebacker Arvell Reese and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who had breakout seasons in 2025, pushed the unit to a whole new level.

The biggest challenge for Ohio State to three-peat as the stingiest defense could simply come down to finding proper replacements for irreplaceable talent.

Many incoming transfers and rising Buckeyes look promising for 2026, including transfers James Smith and Earl Little Jr., as well as Buckeyes getting their first shot to compete for starting roles like Payton Pierce and Will Smith Jr. That’s not to mention returning senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Claiming that those listed above will be suitable replacements for the likes of Downs and Reese, however, is a bold assumption to make. Only time will tell if those Buckeye greats will have their shoes filled.

Another obstacle is Ohio State’s difficult 2026 schedule.

The Buckeyes will have to compete against Texas, Indiana, Oregon, USC and Michigan next season, all of which will pose a significant threat to Ohio State’s points and yards allowed averages.

Completing the three-peat as the No. 1-ranked defense in YPG and PPG allowed is no small task; modern teams haven’t done it. For the Buckeyes, the achievement is within reach, and it falls upon defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to make sure his renovated unit is prepared for what could be the hardest season they have faced this decade.