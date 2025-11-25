Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith drops hint on his status before Michigan showdown
The highly anticipated week has finally arrived for Ohio State to face its biggest rival, Michigan. Even though the Buckeyes are 11-0 and looking like the best team in the country, there are some concerns heading into the game.
Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate both sat out Saturday's game against Rutgers due to injuries. Tate's been sidelined for the last three games, while Smith was removed from the game during the first half against UCLA on Nov. 15.
Of course, every Ohio State fan wants to know the status of Smith and Tate for Saturday. Smith hinted that he could be playing this weekend.
A clip from the "Downs to Business" segment popped up on X on Monday, featuring Ohio State standout Caleb Downs asking how Smith was feeling.
"I'm feeling pretty good despite dealing with an injury situation, but I should be good to go for Saturday," Smith said.
It's encouraging to hear that Smith thinks he will be ready to go, and head coach Ryan Day had another positive update on his star receivers on Monday, when the hosts of the "Buckeye Roundtable" asked whether Smith and Tate are trending in the right direction.
"They are," Day said. "They're going to continue to get some rest tonight, had a good day of rehab. So we’ll wake up in the morning and see how they're doing, but nobody wants to play more than those two guys.”
Smith and Tate are crucial to Ohio State's offense, and if either is unable to play against Michigan, it could make it difficult for the Buckeyes to put points on the board.
Ohio State hasn't defeated Michigan since 2019, suffering four consecutive losses since its 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19.
Last season, Ohio State was heavily favored to beat Michigan by more than 20 points at home, but it ended up losing.
Ohio State went on to win the national championship. However, the Buckeyes still felt regret for not defeating Michigan and securing the Big Ten title — a feat that the majority of players from last season's team never achieved during their time at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes absolutely must defeat Michigan on Saturday to secure a spot in the Big Ten title game. Getting Smith and Tate back will be crucial for Ohio State to overcome the Wolverines and reach its first Big Ten championship game since 2019.