Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith reveals serious injury ahead of the Cotton Bowl vs. Miami

Jeremiah Smith revealed he was dealing with a serious quad injury earlier in the season — a rectus femoris strain — after weeks of speculation surrounding his availability. Ahead of the Cotton Bowl, Smith detailed the severity of the injury, which nearly kept him off the field during Ohio State’s rivalry game against Michigan.

“That was something serious to have to deal with,” Smith said of the first major injury of his Buckeye career. “It really put me out for about three to four weeks.”

Smith said his focus throughout the recovery process was being able to play against Michigan, doing everything he could to be available despite not being fully healthy. Even limited, he still delivered a crucial touchdown in the Buckeyes’ win.

“He was concerned at some point whether he’d be able to play in the Michigan game, that he wasn’t 100% then,” Ryan Day said. “He feels like he is 100% now.”

Day said how impressed he was with Smith’s comeback for the Michigan game, especially after limited practice time.

“I think if people really knew leading up to that game what he went through to get himself healthy to play in that game and then play the way he did, without really practicing much that week — you’d be amazed,” Day said.

Carnell Tate also missed time with injury, and Day said having him back at practice has been a significant boost as Ohio State prepares for the Cotton Bowl.

“Same with Carnell — it’s great to have these guys healthy again and practicing,” Day said. “And a big part of the rhythm too is the practicing and the confidence and the timing of everything that goes with the passing game. And so having these guys out there on the field for practice is building everybody’s confidence, and you can see it.”

Smith’s return to full strength comes at an ideal time, with Ohio State preparing to face Miami in the Cotton Bowl — a matchup that carries added meaning for the Miami native. Smith played with and against several Hurricanes players in high school and has maintained relationships with members of the program.

Day said Smith will be “wired” this week, also noting that Ohio State recruited a number of players currently on Miami’s roster.

“Our mentality right now is just go out and dominate everybody that’s in front of us,” Smith said. “The way we’ve practiced over the last week and a half has been very intense.”