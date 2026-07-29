Ohio State’s Jersey Patch Deal Already Beat Out in Value by Notre Dame

The landscape of college football is rapidly changing, and it was evident once again on Tuesday when a few college teams began announcing partnerships with companies to feature their logos on team uniforms.

Ohio State announced that it has partnered with JPMorgan Chase, which will include the company’s branding being featured on jerseys across Ohio State’s 36 sports programs.

The deal didn't come cheap for JPMorgan Chase, as the Sports Business Journal reported that the deal is believed to be worth over $15 million annually.

Notre Dame outvalued Ohio State

A $15 million deal is quite large for a team to showcase a company's logo on the front of its jerseys, yet Ohio State’s agreement isn’t even the highest valued one to date. Shortly after Ohio State announced its partnership with JPMorgan Chase, Notre Dame disclosed its partnership with SoFi, which will also feature the company's logo on its jerseys. According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger, this partnership is valued between $18 and $20 million for SoFi and Notre Dame.

Many sports leagues around the world, including those in the United States, are increasingly featuring companies' logos on team uniforms. It was only a matter of time before this trend made its way into college sports, and now it has finally arrived.

Ohio State and Notre Dame boast two of the most iconic uniforms in college football, so it's going to be strange to see both schools sporting brand logos on them. Notre Dame has a strong tradition of not joining a conference and doing its own thing. But it decided to embrace the financial benefits of showcasing the SoFi logo on its uniforms.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet approved a proposal in January to allow schools to incorporate sponsorship logo patches on uniforms, with this change set to take effect on August 1. Many more schools will likely follow Ohio State and Notre Dame in partnering with businesses to wear on their uniforms, and it's going to be interesting to see which schools follow.

College sports have turned more into pro sports over the last five years, from NIL to players transferring and leaving a school whenever they want. Now, the sponsorship logos put the cherry on top.

Ohio State is not scheduled to play Notre Dame this season, but there is always a chance the two schools could meet in the College Football Playoffs this winter.