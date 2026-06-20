Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Joins Arch Manning, CJ Carr at Manning Passing Academy

Ohio State redshirt Sophomore Julian Sayin is expected to attend this year’s Manning Passing Academy, according to Stefan Krajisnik of cleveland.com. The 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year completed 77% of his passes last season for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns. The California native is entering his third season as a collegiate quarterback and his consecutive season at the single caller at Ohio State.

Per Krajisnik, Sayin along with other high-profile quarterbacks such as the University of Texas’ Arch Manning, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, USC’s Jayden Maiava, Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr.

Other notable quarterbacks are SMU’s Kevin Jennings, Oklahoma’s John Mateer, Houston’s Conner Weigman, Mississippi State’s KaMario Taylor, Purdue’s Ryan Browne, Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza.

Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, CJ Carr and Julian Sayin, will all be in the conversation for the 2026 Heisman Trophy this upcoming season.

This is the 30th year that the Manning Passing Academy will take place. William Howard who led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the National Championship in 2024 was the last Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback to attend the event.

“It’s so normalized nowadays that people don’t really think about it, but it’s a tough process, man. That transition, especially for a guy like me who was at a place like (Kansas) State for four years. I was really cemented. I was comfortable. I knew all my guys,” said Howard.

“Going to a new place was kind of what I needed. It was a step out of my comfort zone, and I was ready for that. But, yeah, it’s not easy by any stretch. I leaned on those guys I came in with a lot because we were all kind of going through the same thing. And it took a little bit, you know, to kind of get my feet wet, get comfortable just with the guys, with the program. But it honestly didn’t take too long. By the time spring ball came around, I was pretty well engrossed in it.”

Meanwhile, players such as Indiana ‘s Josh Hoover, Miami‘s Darian Mensah, LSU‘s Sam Leavitt, Oregon‘s Dante Moore and South Carolins ‘s LaNorris Sellers weren’t able to attend due to other engagements.

The event will also take place on Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

“Thirty years is hard to imagine,” Archie Manning, the founder of the Manning Passing Academy, told Nola.com. “When we started it, we just thought we’d have a nice little regional camp, a Louisiana-Alabama-Mississippi kinda thing. We never imagined it would turn into what it is today.

“I don’t think there’s ever been as many good college quarterbacks as there are this year. We had more requests than we could honor.”

He continued, “We’re constantly trying to upgrade the camp, but in a way, we do a lot of the same things we did in 1996. (Friday Night Lights) is always a fun competition, and we are working hard to make it a great show.

The camp is always one of my favorite times of the years because I get to see my boys and my grandkids. In 30 years, none of them has ever missed a single minute or left before the camp is over. That means a lot to me.”