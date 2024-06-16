Ohio State's Neal Shipley Fighting for Low Amateur Title in 2024 U.S. Open After Late Penalty
Neal Shipley has been a tremendous representative for Ohio State Buckeyes men's golf.
After competing in the Masters Tournament earlier this year, the Buckeyes golfer is working to end the 2024 U.S. Open with a title. Shipley narrowly made the cut for today's final round after a late-day penalty on Saturday.
The opening rounds of the tournament were on Friday, during which Shipley did not give himself much wiggle room for advancement. Shipley was +3 after the first nine holes, leaving a two-stroke gap between moving on and going home.
That +3 total would remain after the second set as well, punching Shipley's ticket to Saturday. The Buckeye star recorded several birdies in the opening few holes, but then disaster struck.
As Shipley was working through the 13th hole, he laid his club down behind his ball, causing it to move. Officials confirmed Shipley to be at fault despite the upslope of the hole because the ball had been still before his action.
"Making the assumption that my club was what caused it to move is a fair assessment," Shipley said. "Honestly, I don't think I caused it to move, but it doesn't really matter what I think. It's a tough one to swallow, but that's golf. You have to move on."
The added stroke and missed opportunities on the later holes did not keep Shipley from advancing to Sunday. Shipley commented on the penalty
Shipley tees off alongside Florida State's Luke Clayton at 12:04 p.m. eastern today, with the title of low amateur on the line. Coverage of the U.S. Open's final round starts at 9 a.m. on USA but moves to NBC around noon.