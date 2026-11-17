Nebraska and Michigan. Those are the two games that remain on the Buckeyes' schedule in the regular season. They have now become vital for the Buckeyes to win if they want to sneak themselves into this year's 12-team playoff.

The Buckeyes do sit at 7-3 on the season, and most fans would expect them to be completely out of contention for this season's playoffs, but there is still hope for fans in Columbus.

The Buckeyes have a very small chance of making the Big Ten Championship game, but mathematically, they are still in contention. A win in their final two regular-season games is required; a loss in the next two weeks knocks them out completely. Then they would need some help from the teams above them.

Particularly the Indiana Hoosiers, who the Buckeyes hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over. If they lose, then the Buckeyes chances of competing for another Big Ten Title increase.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither of the Buckeyes two final opponents are to be taken lightly though.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are 6-4 on the season. They are a team that can catch you off guard very easily.

They have struggled in Big Ten play, but have played some of the top dogs in the conference really well. Indiana only beat them by three, 20-17. Nebraska also held the lead for most of that game as well.

Nov 14, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon also beat the Cornhuskers by three. That was back-to-back weeks of playing some of the top teams in the conference really well.

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Their defense is very good. It is the sixth-ranked total defense in all of college football at the moment and with the Buckeyes still going with true freshman Luke Fahey, the Cornhuskers will provide a very tough challenge on Saturday.

Michigan

The Game. No matter how good either side is playing that season, when that final week of the regular season rolls around, both teams step up their play.

This has not been a great season for Michigan. Currently have a 5-5 record and have only won two games in conference play. That doesn't mean they can't ruin the Buckeyes' playoff chances.

They still hold the ninth-best total defense in the nation despite their record. That would be back-to-back weeks the Buckeyes play a top-end defense. With the offensive struggles of the Buckeyes this season, that could become costly.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter what, the Buckeyes have to get to nine wins this season if they want a chance at the College Football Playoffs. Just like every season, the Buckeyes have one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

The latest AP Poll slotted them at 16 after their win against Northwestern. In the first week of the college football rankings, the Buckeyes were one of the first two teams out. Week two saw the Buckeyes dropped completely out of the running.

The win against Northwestern helps their case and so does the resume. Their losses came against top-ranked opponents at the time, aside from Oregon. Now they have an opportunity to play their way back into the playoffs.

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (6) and defensive back Braden Turner (9) defend during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two weeks left for the Buckeyes to rewrite their entire season and prove to the entire college football world that they were wrong about this year's team.