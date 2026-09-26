Buckeyes Have Something to Prove as Big Ten Play Begins

Ohio State opens Big Ten play Saturday against Illinois at 2-1. Illinois is also 2-1, with wins over UAB and Southern Illinois and a close loss to Duke.

As the Buckeyes begin conference play, there are still several areas they need to clean up.

Ohio State Has to Fix Its Third-Down and Short-Yardage Problems

Ohio State is just 12-for-33 on third down through three games, a 36.4% conversion rate. That is a significant drop from a season ago, when the Buckeyes finished second in the country in third-down conversion percentage.

“We all know that when we get our short-yardage situations, the goal is to be over 80% there,” Day said. “We want to be at 90%. Not the case right now … When we find ourselves in short-yardage situations, we have to convert. That’s where games are won and lost. And if we’re going to reach our goals this year and play well in the conference, we’re going to have to get that done.”

Those situations become even more important as Ohio State enters a nine-game Big Ten schedule with ranked opponents like Iowa, Indiana, USC, Oregon, and Michigan on the horizon.

The Buckeyes’ Running Backs Need to Start Creating Explosive Plays

After reviewing the film from Ohio State’s win over Kent State, Day made it clear he wanted more from his running backs once they reached the second level.

“I thought we had some really good big holes in the game, and those should have been explosive plays and they weren’t,” Day said. “But those guys know that, they’re challenged, they own it … It was a huge emphasis in the offseason, so it needs to show up here against Illinois.”

Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson have been the Buckeyes’ leading rushers so far. Bo has 39 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while Ja’Kobi has 21 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

But Day’s challenge goes beyond simply gaining yards. He wants Ohio State’s backs to turn open running lanes into explosive plays.

“We need to see those guys really run angry,” Day said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Ohio State Has to Finish Drives in the Red Zone

The Buckeyes have scored touchdowns on 12 of their 17 red-zone trips this season, but their loss to Texas showed just how costly missed opportunities can be against top competition.

“Overall, the protection has been solid,” Day said. “But we’ve got to trust our feet. We’ve got to get the ball in on time. And when it’s time to make plays, we’ve got to make plays in terms of third down, red zone. Because that’s really, to me, where some of the biggest issues have shown up.”

After a 59-3 win over Kent State, Illinois gives Ohio State its first chance to prove those issues are improving against Big Ten competition.