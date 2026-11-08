How Ohio State Can Still Make the College Football Playoffs

Ohio State’s at-large problem was there before Oregon came to Columbus. The Buckeyes opened at 12th in the first College Football Playoff rankings, a spot that already left them outside the projected field because of an automatic qualifier.

Then Oregon handed OSU their third loss with three games left.

Ohio State can still finish 9-3 by beating Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan, but that record may leave it relying on what happens in several other conferences.

The Buckeyes have road wins over Indiana and Iowa, plus a one-point loss at Texas. They also lost to USC and Oregon, two teams the committee can compare directly with Ohio State.

Julian Sayin’s availability could enter the discussion, too. The committee considers injuries to key players when comparing similar teams, which makes the next three games a chance for Ohio State to show what it can do with Sayin recovering from elbow surgery.

Last year’s Alabama team shows how a three-loss team can get in, though its résumé came with a distinction. The Crimson Tide went 10-2 in the regular season and earned an at-large bid at 10-3 after losing the SEC championship game. Texas finished 9-3 and missed the field. Ohio State would have to make its own case against this year’s bubble.

Why Notre Dame’s win over Miami matters

Notre Dame was already one spot ahead of Ohio State when it beat top-ranked Miami 31-24. The Irish are 8-1 and can reach 10-2 by winning two of their last three games. They host Boston College and SMU before finishing at Syracuse. That Miami win gives the committee a strong reason to keep Notre Dame in the top 12 if the Irish get to 10 wins.

Under this year’s format, a top-12 finish guarantees Notre Dame a spot and cuts the at-large pool from seven bids to six. Miami can still claim the ACC’s automatic bid by winning the conference title. Both teams could make the field, leaving Ohio State to compete for one of those six spots if it falls short of a Big Ten championship.

What else changed for Ohio State in the playoff picture

Helped: Georgia 42 Ole Miss 7 and Utah 28 BYU 20

Two teams ranked ahead of Ohio State lost, dropping Ole Miss to 6-3 and BYU to 7-2.

Hurt: Texas Tech 53 West Virginia 48

Texas Tech escaped an upset to reach 8-1 after opening three spots behind Ohio State.

Mixed: Tennessee 34 Kentucky 6

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kentucky took its second loss, but Tennessee was just one spot behind Ohio State and added a win over the committee’s sixth-ranked team.

Mixed: Alabama 31 LSU 13

LSU took its third loss while Alabama improved to 7-2 and strengthened its own playoff case.

Ohio State’s Week 11 at-large rooting guide

Boston College over Notre Dame

An upset would leave the Irish needing to beat both SMU and Syracuse to reach 10-2.

Texas A&M over Tennessee, Vanderbilt over Alabama and Florida over Kentucky

Each upset would give a team from the committee’s initial top 13 its third loss.

Oklahoma over Ole Miss and LSU over Texas

Oklahoma could hand the Rebels a fourth loss, while an LSU win would give Texas its third and tighten the race around a team that beat Ohio State.

Colorado over Houston, Baylor over BYU and Oklahoma State over Texas Tech

Losses for Houston, BYU and Texas Tech would weaken three potential at-large contenders from the Big 12.

Utah over Arizona

A Utah win would keep the Big 12 leader unbeaten and deny Arizona a win over a top-three CFP team.

Tuesday’s rankings will give Ohio State its first look at how much ground it lost against Oregon. From there, the Buckeyes need to build a case that holds up on Dec. 6, when the committee sets the field. Three wins would give them a chance to at least be in the conversation.