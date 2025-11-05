Ohio State's potential Big Ten title game could feature top two showdown
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently the number one seed in the College Football Playoffs after the first rankings were released, assuming they started today. Coming in second is a familiar Big Ten opponent.
After the release of the College Football Playoff seeding so far, the Buckeyes were at the top, but the Indiana Hoosiers were sitting at number two in the playoffs. That means that the Big Ten title game would feature the Buckeyes and Hoosiers for a chance to be the number one seed in the playoffs.
According to FanDuel, they have already released the odds for the Big Ten title game, should it feature Ohio State and Indiana. So far, the Buckeyes are favored to win by 3.5 points. The total amount of points projected to be scored is 49.5.
Ohio State and Indiana are the only undefeated teams left in the Big Ten, as the Hoosiers are 9-0 on the year and the Buckeyes are 8-8. They are a combined 11-0 against their conference opponents this season.
The Buckeyes are the favorites to win the national championship after a stellar start to the 2025 season. After winning by just seven against the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State has dominated the rest of its opponents with two shutouts and only two games where its defense allowed 10 or more points.
Indiana has flexed their own muscles this year with some dominating victories on the season, with the Iowa game being the only match this season that had the Hoosiers winning by one possession. By far their biggest win of the year was beating the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks 30-20 on the road, solidifying their place as one of the nation's best.
History has been very kind to Ohio State, as they have never lost to Indiana in the 32 games they have played against each other. The Hoosiers were able to tie once with them, but the Buckeyes have dominated the series. Indiana's last time making the game a one-possession game was back in 2020 when Ohio State won 42-35.
If the standings hold up the way they are, this could end up being the game of the year in college football with the top two teams clashing for a conference title. Both teams have dominated most of their opponents to reach their current position, with no signs of either team slowing down in their pursuit of winning the national championship in January.