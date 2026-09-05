One Factor That Will Return Ohio State to the National Championship Game

After what felt like an offseason that would never end, the day all Buckeye fans have been waiting for since January is here. Gameday.

Ohio State kicks off their 2026 campaign against Ball State today, with the continued hope that they will get back to the biggest game in college football and bring home another national championship trophy.

Some of the normal pieces of great Buckeye teams in the past are still there: a stout defense, a proven head coach, stars on the offense, and two coordinators that just may be the best in the country.

Yet, compared to the other great teams of the Ryan Day era so far, this team has an element that might make this team the best one we have seen yet.

Depth.

It is no question Ohio State’s rosters have been loaded with talent under head coach Ryan Day. This roster though may include the best talent top to bottom, and the most guys ready to play significant roles.

Here is why depth can return this team back to the National Championship, and what it does for the Buckeyes looking at the season as a whole:

Depth Creates Rotation, Which Creates Versatility on Both Sides of the Ball

Ryan Day is never satisfied. He made it very clear to the media after practices this summer. Yet, when talking about how much depth this team truly has, the smile on his face is the closest thing to satisfaction you will see out of the Ohio State head coach.

With many positions, he discussed how many guys can truly play. He expects six receivers to rotate this season. He believes the offensive line has the most depth they have had since he joined. The defensive line could see as many as 10 different guys get meaningful time. We have seen a lot of things watching the Buckeyes since 2019, but not much of this.

What really makes depth such a scary factor for this team is the versatility of talent at each position. The guys rotating are not all carbon copies of the kind of players they can be. The receiving room mixes great size with elite speed. The offensive line mixes a crew of wreckers in the run game and stone wall pass protectors. The linebackers include elite run-stuffers and guys that can get to the quarterback off the edge.

It is this that makes this Ohio State team possibly one of the most lethal we have seen yet. Did they lose a ton of top-talent from last year? Yes. Are they replacing seven starters from the No. 1 scoring defense? Yes.

Yet, the motto of being as strong as your weakest link still stands true in sports. And it is really hard to find the weak link with all of the talent filling out the depth chart this season.

Depth Keeps Stars Fresh and Healthy in December

A football season is long and can tear guys down very quickly, especially when you play a physical schedule that is the Big Ten.

Last year was a great example. Jeremiah Smith was fighting to stay healthy to end the season. An offensive line that mauled people for the first half of the year absolutely got exposed the last two games of the season.

Injuries still happen and the offensive line also played the best two defensive lines in the country, but the wear and tear of a long season is still very evident in how it all unfolded.

With this team’s ability to comfortably rotate guys in throughout the year, it just helps the best of the best on this roster play at 100% in December, which may be one of the hardest things to obtain in college football.

It is not like the stars of this team are gonna share a majority of snaps with others, but what it does is allows guys to rotate in earlier in games. Especially the games where Ohio State has a comfortable lead and trust the guys behind to keep up the stellar play.

Ohio State still probably has the hardest schedule under the Ryan Day era they have endured so far. With how well-rounded this roster truly turned out though gives confidence that this team will be battle-tested and healthy in the postseason to make another title run, and possibly give Buckeye fans their second national championship in three years.