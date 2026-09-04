Biggest Questions Ohio State Football Still Faces Before Week 1

Ohio State kicks off its season on Saturday, which means it has little time to answer questions it still hasn't resolved.

Here are some issues fans should watch for when the Buckeyes take the field against Ball State in Week 1.

Will Julian Sayin use his legs more this season?

One thing that held Ohio State's offense back last season was that Sayin didn't like to scramble and pick up yards with his legs. Sayin isn’t a mobile quarterback, and he preferred to stand back in the pocket and throw. However, he showed little willingness to run the ball when the play broke down, which got the Buckeyes in trouble.

Many Ohio State fans were used to seeing their quarterback extend the play with their legs since Will Howard did a great job of that in 2024, helping the Buckeyes win the national title.

Even head coach Ryan Day made a point this offseason that Sayin has to use his legs this season when appropriate.

“We all know the ball comes out accurately (for him) throwing the football, but making an impact with his legs when appropriate, we know that that’s the X-factor that has to show up this year,” Day said in March, via Eleven Warriors Chase Brown. “He’s aware of that. He’s been working hard in the offseason.”

If Sayin can extend plays this season with his legs, then Ohio State could have one of the scariest offenses in the country.

Who is going to be the Buckeyes No. 2 wide receiver?

Ohio State has been a receiving factory for the past decade, but there are unknowns about who will be the No. 2 receiver. We all know that Jeremiah Smith will be leading the receiving room, but who will be his running mate?

It seemed like Brandon Inniss would be the guy for the No. 2 receiving role, but that quickly changed at the start of fall camp.

Ohio State brought in transfer receiver Devin McCuin from UTSA this offseason, and he has stolen the show.

“You saw him come in in the spring, do some good things. But then in the summer, he’s taken off with his body and just the way he’s practiced," Day said of McCuin on Tuesday.

But the only issue with McCuin is that he hasn't played power four football. He did a great job at UTSA, recording 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 scores in 32 games, but the Big Ten is a whole other ballgame.

Ohio State is so used to having two first-round NFL receivers on the field at the same time, but that might not be the case this season.