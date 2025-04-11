Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Should Watch Out for These 3 2026 Recruits
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten off to a tremendous start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as head coach Ryan Days class is considered to be top three in the month of April. However, the Buckeyes still have more work to do in order to maintain their high rating.
Here are three recruits Ohio State fans should keep an eye on in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Savion Hiter, Running Back
After signing three running backs in the 2025 recruiting class, the Buckeyes could continue the trend with five-star prospect Savion Hiter.
The highly-touted recruit out of Georgia has drawn the attention of many colleges, as he has become the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rating. Hiter has everything a coach would want out of a lead back - size, speed and strength. After a strong junior season, he made the Under Armour All-America Game roster earlier this year.
Currently, Ohio State is one of four teams still in consideration for Hiter, along with Michigan, Tennessee, and Georgia. However, the Buckeyes have a 21 percent chance to land the big-time running back, sitting behind Georgia at 27.9 percent. Hiter is set to take an official visit to Columbus on May 30.
Elbert Hill IV, Cornerback
Looking at the defensive side of the ball, Day and his coaching staff are presumably on the brink of landing multiple highly-ranked recruits, including cornerback Elbert Hill IV.
The in-state prospect is currently the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports' Composite Rating. Hill has shown off his ability to be a contributor at the next level due to his outstanding athletic ability and his high IQ on defense. 247Sports' Ohio State Insider Bill Kurelic has given him a crystal ball prediction to land with the Buckeyes, which would be a huge commitment for Day.
While Ohio State is considered to be the frontrunner for Hill, Alabama is also considered to be in the mix for the young prospect.
Bralan Womack, Safety
Despite already landing two top-ten safeties in the 2026 recruiting class, the Buckeyes have a shot to dramatically improve their secondary with Bralan Womack.
The Mississippi product is coming off an incredible junior season, where he was named the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year. His versatility on the defensive side of the ball is one of the main reasons why he is the No. 2 safety in the nation, as he can dominant in both the run and pass game. 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, gave the five-star prospect high praise in his elevation, as he compared him to current Ohio State standout Caleb Downs.
Womack is set to take an official visit to Ohio State on Jun 20, making him a key prospect fans should look out for in the next couple of months.
