Oregon Star Drops Bold Statement On Ohio State's Will Howard
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and all eyes are on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
Howard posted what may have been his best statistical performance of the season during the Buckeyes' first meeting with Oregon back in Week 7, going 28-for-35 with 326 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
However, he made a catastrophic mistake at the end of the contest, running and sliding to accidentally run the clock out and preserve a 32-31 win for the Ducks.
Howard is looking for some revenge on Wednesday, and Oregon safety Kobe Johnson—who played with Howard at Kansas State—is happy to see his former teammate again.
“He's a great competitor, a great guy, a great leader, a great teammate,” Savage said, via Eleven Warriors. “Somebody you always want to go out there and compete with. It's really cool just seeing him on the other side. I mean, competing with him for the past two years at K-State at practices and stuff, it's really cool to finally play him again. It’s crazy I got to play him twice this season, so it's really exciting.”
Savage stopped short of providing Howard and Ohio State with any bulletin-board material, unlike Howard, who dropped a rather brash statement earlier in the week.
The star defensive back has rattled off 61 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery during his debut campaign with the Ducks.
We'll see which former Kansas State standout ends up with bragging rights after this much-anticipated rematch concludes.