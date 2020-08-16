SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Alumni Spotlight: Softball Star Lilli Piper (Part 2)

Mike Watts

Lilli Piper is one of Ohio State’s most legendary softball players during the program’s most successful era. She will play with Athletes Unlimited in their inaugural season after NPF chose to forgo a 2020 season. Part Two of our interview examines the tumultuous past months for the sport, and the next frontier of women’s sports. She also examines having a former Buckeye teammate joining her in NPF. And don't forget to check out part one!

BuckeyesNow: Describe the past twelve months without professional softball as an outlet for someone who lives and breathes the sport:

Lilli Piper: It’s quiet. It sucks because not a lot of people get to say they get to play a game for a living. Which obviously I don’t. But for me it’s exciting to be able to take that break from the real world and having a real job and things like that to be able to go play softball. And that’s what I did as my career. It’s just now coming back around, it’s almost like new again, it’s exciting, it’s being able to do something that hasn’t been done for a while.

BN: How excited are you to begin Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural season on August 30 in Chicago:

LP: I’m just excited to be able to go back and play softball. Especially with everything being canceled, I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to still get to play.

BN: Athletes Unlimited has a unique business model, offering equity and profits to players, and an even more unique scoring system. What do you think of their approach and ambition to change the landscape of women’s sports in America?

LP: Well they’re trying to make it work. It’s kind of showing that right now, especially professional sports for women, isn’t really working. It’s not getting the recognition it should be. So I think they’re trying to change it – make it more exciting, and fun, and different. They’ve done a lot of research on certain aspects of this game – and it’s shown that a lot of people follow players and not teams. What better way to make that happen than playing in different areas with different people than to just switch up the teams every week.

The way that our individual point system is, you still get more points for team wins, winning innings and things like that. I think they didn’t want to make it individual oriented, but did want to give us points to where it could boost us. They don’t want to take it away from the team aspect of the game, but they’re trying to do something to where it’s both.

BN: You were selected by the Cleveland Comets in the third round of the 2019 NPF Draft, one pick before your college roommate and fellow All-Big Ten infielder Emily Clark. Describe your first professional season together:

LP: It's an athletes' dream come true. I was playing with Emily since we were 16. We’ve gotten to do it all together to say the least in the sports aspect and life. Ups and downs of being a 16-year-old, but also every up and down of being a 22-year-old. Having someone by your side that you trust is amazing in that perspective.

But to also grow as softball players. We started at a young age playing the game, but when you turn 16, you start to learn more of the mental and fine-tuning side of things, instead of the fundamental things. Obviously, those are important, but as a 16, 17, 18-year-old, you’re starting to realize you’re going to college, you’re playing at the next level. It’s more important that you start to fine tune the mental and tweaking the smaller things instead of the bigger parts of the game. We just grew together and understood how we played the game, and it’s kind of why we bounced off each other. Not a lot of people can say they played travel ball, college, and pro together. That’s absolutely amazing.Photo Gallery

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Penn State Parents Join OSU and Iowa, Write Big Ten

Penn State's parents join the chorus of unhappy Big Ten parents. Plus P.J. Fleck gets 2022 Cleveland-area commit and Liberty's testing concerns several ACC schools. Read more.

Jake Hromada

by

Brendan Gulick

The Powerful Voice, Platform of College Football Stars like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence

Star quarterbacks used platform to lead #WeWantToPlay movement.

Tyler Stephen

by

Bostonfan1967

Ohio State Football Parents Write Letter to Big Ten

The Buckeye football parents aren't happy with the lack of explanation or transparency in the process that led to canceling the football season. Read more about their frustration and what they're doing about it.

Brendan Gulick

by

Rikko

Spring or Snow? Coldest Football Games In Buckeye History

With the Ohio State fall football season postponed and a potential restart in early 2021, BuckeyesNow went back and looked at some of the coldest games in OSU history.

Eddie Marotta

Tuimoloau, Sawyer Headline SI All-American's List of Top 10 Edge Prospects

Sawyer is committed to Ohio State while Tuimoloau remains a prized target for the Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Here are some of the more notable social media posts from a busy week for the Buckeyes.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Five 2021 Commits Enrolling Early, Bennett Christian Visiting Columbus, Michigan State and Texas Land Big Recruits

Early-enrollee list continues growing, 2022 tight end in Columbus this weekend, Jaden Akins to MSU and Quinn Ewers to Texas

Adam Prescott

by

Kradekin

How Success of Bubbles in Professional Sports Can Influence College Basketball

Power 5 Conferences already exploring a "bubble" option for basketball.

Tyler Stephen

by

BuckeyeBabe247

Ohio State Alumni Spotlight: Softball Star Lilli Piper (Part 1)

Ohio State softball alum Lilli Piper is one of the program's most legendary players during the program’s most successful era. She will play with Athletes Unlimited in their inaugural season after NPF chose to forgo their 2020 season. Read more.

Mike Watts

Keita-Bates Diop Prepares for NBA Playoffs with Denver Nuggets

Small forward was voted Big Ten Player of the Year in 2018.

Adam Prescott