New England Patriots Releasing Rashod Berry

Brendan Gulick

Another former Buckeye has been released on NFL 53-man roster cut day.

According to Patriots beat reporter Jeff Howe, the Pats are moving on from former Ohio State safety Rashod Berry.

Berry signed a free agent contract with New England on May 5, 2020 after he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Berry began his Ohio State career as a defensive end before moving to tight end as a sophomore. He didn't see a lot of action for the Buckeyes, finishing his career with 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Berry's defensive play got a raving review from current Boston College head coach (and former Buckeye defensive coordinator) Jeff Hafley.

"I think that’s an awesome pickup," he told WEEI's “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. "Last year at Ohio State, I was the defensive coordinator but he was on offense for the first part. I would tell (Ohio State head coach) Ryan (Day) all the time, ‘This kid is explosive, he’s quick-twitch, he can get open.’ We weren’t really using him that much."

At the end of the year, Hafley asked if he could get Berry as a pass rusher, "In the Penn State game, he beat a tackle so fast off the edge and hit the quarterback … I wish I had this kid for two years."

Berry was originally listed on the Patriots roster as a "DE/TE", leading fans to wonder how Bill Belichick planned to use the Cleveland native. Unfortunately, his services are no longer required in New England.

