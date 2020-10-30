Pigskin Pick'em: Picking Big Ten Week 2 Games

After a very entertaining opening week of the season in the Big Ten, there's already chaos in the Big Ten. Rutgers and Indiana both pulled off big upsets, the first game in the league this year has been canceled because of the virus and perhaps the two best teams on paper in the preseason are destined for a Week 2 meeting (our OSU vs. Penn State prediction is available here).

Here are out thoughts and predictions for each game in the conference this week.

Big Ten Week 2 Pigskin Pick'Em

Friday, October 30 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time: Minnesota at Maryland

Maryland looked awful last week against Northwestern. The Wildcats ran it down Maryland's throat for 325 yards on 53 carries, scoring four times. Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and finished with a QBR of 28.2, while the Terps supported him with 64 rushing yards as a team. Maryland has the least experienced team in the Big Ten.

Mike Locksley is sticking with Tagovailoa at QB this week and I'm afraid it isn't going to be much better. Minnesota had everyone's attention as a team to contend for the Big Ten West crown, but they're coming off a disheartening loss to Michigan in Week 1. Rashod Bateman is coming off a career-high day - nine catches for 101 yards - but I think the recipe this week is to feed running back Mo Ibrahim.

Prediction: Minnesota 38, Maryland 17

Saturday, October 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time: Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan

Well, this is a tale of two teams that seem to be heading in opposite directions. Michigan State took one on the chin last week, turning it over seven times in a brutal loss to Rutgers. The Spartans might not have looked as best defensively as the 38 points they allowed would suggest, but they have to be significantly better this week in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, the Joe Milton era got off to a good start for the Wolverines. Milton led a balanced attack that included nine different players catching a pass and four running backs with between four and six carries.

There's a reason that Michigan State is more than a three-touchdown underdog this week. This one won't be close.

Prediction: Michigan 41, Michigan State 14

Saturday, October 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time: Purdue at Illinois

Considering Purdue played without head coach Jeff Brohm on the sidelines last week because of CoVID-19, I was fairly impressed with the way they handled themselves against Iowa. David Bell was fantastic, especially in Rondale Moore's absence. Moore's status is still unknown for this week.

Illinois was steam-rolled up in Madison by the Badgers, 45-7. They looked totally overmatched by a quarterback that has never played a college game before last week. I think they'll have their hands full trying to cover Bell on Saturday.

Prediction: Purdue 31, Illinois 17

Saturday, October 31 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers

How many people expected this to be a meeting between two teams that won their first games of the year? Indiana made a few bad decisions late in last week's overtime win against Penn State, but they managed to pull out one of the biggest victories in program history.

Rutgers has a long way to go, but they looked significantly better last week against a Michigan State team that might be the worst in the league this year. But I'm not sure they're quite good enough to start the season with another upset victory.

Prediction: Indiana 38, Rutgers 20

Saturday, October 31 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time: Northwestern at Iowa

Iowa needs to be much more disciplined this week after committing 10 penalties for 100 yards last Saturday - including four false starts and a holding. The Hawkeyes put together 460 yards of offense, which should be enough score more than 20 points and win a game.

Meanwhile, Northwestern got 2020 off to a great start after a very disappointing 2019 campaign. They'll come into this game with a lot of confidence with the west feeling wide open not knowing how long Wisconsin will be sidelined by the virus.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Northwestern 21

