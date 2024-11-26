Steelers Deemed Top Fit For Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a handful of players who are expected to go in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but perhaps none are more intriguing than defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.
Williams is widely viewed as one of the most destructive interior forces in all of college football, and while he doesn't post huge numbers, his impact is undeniable.
The 21-year-old will likely go in the first round of the draft, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already linked the Pittsburgh Steelers to the star defender.
"The Steelers could add Tyleik Williams, a 6'3", 327-pound wrecking ball on the interior, to join [Keeanu] Benton," Ballentine wrote. "B/R's Matt Holder compared Williams to Maliek Collins in his scouting report. He's a bit of a project due to his lack of refinement at the position, but the Steelers have a good track record of developing players there."
Williams has logged 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
The Manassas, Va. native arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and immediately flashed his potential, racking up 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble during his freshman campaign.
The following season, Williams posted 21 stops, three tackles for loss and a sack, and last year, he finished with 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, five passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Considering the Steelers' history of having dominant defensive tackles, Williams would fit right into Pittsburgh's culture.