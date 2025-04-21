Potential Ohio State Transfer Addition Could Steal Starting Job
The Ohio State Buckeyes are hard at work in the transfer portal, attempting to land some talented players to immediately contribute or to provide depth at positions of need.
While defensive tackle appears to be Ohio State's most glaring weakness at the moment, it could also use more bodies along its offensive line, which is why the Buckeyes have made an offer to Sam Houston State tackle Orion Irving.
Ohio State's left tackle position is set with Ethan Onianwa, who just transferred over from Rice. However, there are some question marks on the right side, which is where Irving comes into play.
Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors outlined what Irving could potentially bring to the table, and he seems to think the 6-foot-6 behemoth could ultimately have a chance to win the starting job.
"Irving would add another contender to Ohio State’s right tackle competition, which remains in the balance between returning veteran Austin Siereveld, Minnesota transfer Phillip Daniels and redshirt freshman Ian Moore coming out of spring," Hope wrote. "Irving wouldn’t likely be a frontrunner to start in 2025, but he’d give the Buckeyes another option to consider and another tackle with starting experience, offering a big boost to their depth."
Irving has two years of eligibility remaining, so it's possible that Ohio State could land him and then groom him to become the starting right tackle in 2026. But given the Buckeyes' uncertainty at the position going into next season, we can't rule out Irving being in the starting lineup next fall.
Of course, Ohio State needs to officially bag Irving before we can really go into too much detail here, but there is no question the Buckeyes currently represent the highest-profile school that has made an offer to the Houston native.
