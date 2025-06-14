Pressure Mounting for Ryan Day, Ohio State Concerning 5-Star QB Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed multiple five-star quarterback recruits in recent years, bagging both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair. Both of them are on the roster heading into 2025.
However, you can never have enough competition under center, and Ohio State is still making a push for yet another five-star signal-caller for the class of 2026: Ryder Lyons.
Lyons recently revealed that he is inching closer to making his decision, and while the Buckeyes aren't the favorites, Ryan Day and Co. are in the mix.
USC and Oregon are generally considered the favorites for Lyons, a Folsom, Ca. native who may understandably prefer to stay on the West Coast. That being said, Braulio Perez of Scarlet & Game is not ruling out Ohio State just yet.
"Nothing will be over until Ryan Day decides it is," Perez wrote. "Imagine hypothetically that Lyons doesn't visit Ohio State this summer, but then the Buckeyes get him on campus for the season-opener vs. Texas. You think he's not going to have an unreal time watching the best game of opening weekend in an incredible atmosphere at The Shoe? Yeah, he'll probably have one of the best days of his life."
Perez then applied some pressure on Day to get something done, at least as far as organizing a trip to Columbus for Lyons.
"It will be on Day to try and get something finalized, but with the more time that passes, the more worried OSU fans will be about no QB being on board for '26," Perez added.
Lyons is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the country and the 19th-ranked player overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings.
We'll see if Day can pull a rabbit out of a hat by somehow securing a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal-caller.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land 5-Star Weapon in Massive Recruiting Coup
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes AD Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal
MORE: Critical Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Delivers Pivotal Announcement
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Named Trade Target for Steelers, Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Suffer Frustrating Recruiting News