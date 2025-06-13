Ohio State Buckeyes Land 5-Star Weapon in Massive Recruiting Coup
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted arguably the top backfield in all of college football last season in the form of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, so they are certainly accustomed to having great running backs throughout their history. Well, they now just bagged another one.
Ohio State has secured commitment from 2028 five-star running back Elijah Newman-Hall, via Eleven Warriors. Newman-Hall was in Columbus for a recruiting camp earlier this week, and obviously, the youngster did not waste any time choosing the Buckeyes.
Newman-Hall, who hails from Tampa, Fl. native, is definitely a long way into the future, and because he this is only a verbal commitment, he can still flip at some point. But the 5-foot-9, 175-pound weapon certainly seems pretty enamored with Ohio State.
He also had offers from Miami, Florida State, UCF and Wake Forest, among others, but has made the decision to pick the Buckeyes.
It didn't take long for Newman-Hall to become running back coach Carlos Locklyn's top target in the class of 2028, and now, he becomes Ohio State's first member of its 2028 recruiting board.
The Buckeyes are heading into 2025 with James Peoples and West Virginia transfer C.J. Donaldson as their top two halfbacks, with Sam Williams-Dixon and freshmen Bo Jackson and Anthony Rogers on the fringes competing for playing time, as well.
Of course, the Henderson-Judkins duo will be a tough act to follow. Both playmakers racked up over 1,000 yards last season and flew off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft this past April.
But we should probably trust Ohio State's process.
