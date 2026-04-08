Ranking Ohio State’s Basketball’s Biggest Needs in Transfer Portal

With the college basketball season now behind us, it's time for Ohio State to shift its focus to next season and consider how it can compete with the top teams in the country.

To position itself as a top 10 team next season, the Buckeyes will need to address several areas of need through the transfer portal.

1. Guard Depth

Ohio State will need to explore the transfer portal to add several guards to its roster. The Buckeyes are losing star point guard Bruce Thornton after he completed his senior season, and they are also facing the departures of backup guards Gabe Cupps and Taison Chatman, who are entering the transfer portal.

Star guard John Mobley Jr. could also be gone next season, as he intends to go through the NBA process. If he doesn't like where he ends up in the draft process, he will then head back to Ohio State.

Even if Mobley does return for his junior season, Ohio State has to find another starting guard to go along with him and get some depth to go behind him.

Mobley is likely to be the starting point guard, which means Ohio State needs to focus on bringing in a veteran shooting guard from the portal. If the Buckeyes can get Mobley to return for another season and get an elite shooting guard, then there is a chance Ohio State could be one of the schools to beat in the Big Ten next season.

2. Starting Center

Ohio State will be losing its starting center, Christoph Tilly, but the Buckeyes may have a capable player ready to step in: Josh Ojianwuna. Last offseason, Ohio State added Ojianwuna through the transfer portal, and if fans haven't heard of him, that's because he didn't play a game this past season.

At the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Ojianwuna suffered a knee injury at Baylor and was unable to play for Ohio State. Now that Ojianwuna appears to be healthy to give it a go this upcoming season, there is still a chance that he might not be ready to start for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State needs to navigate the transfer portal as if it doesn't have a starting center, while still aggressively pursuing that position. If Ojianwuna proves to be a great player, it's wonderful for the Buckeyes, as they will have a center from the portal they added this offseason, with Ojianwuna also making an impact.