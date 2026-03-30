Why Amare Bynum Returning to Ohio State Is Great News for Next Basketball Season

Amare Bynum announced he will return to Ohio State for his sophomore season, giving the Buckeyes a key piece moving forward following Devin Royal’s decision to enter the transfer portal.

Bynum’s return is crucial for the Buckeyes.

Here’s why.

Freshman season by the numbers

As a freshman, Bynum stepped into a starting role early in the season and played in all 34 games, joining Bruce Thornton as the only Buckeyes to appear in every contest. He provided a steady presence in a season riddled with injuries and became a versatile piece of Ohio State’s lineup.

The 6’8”, 240-pound forward averaged 9.7 points per game and proved to be an effective scorer from all areas of the court, knocking down 28 three-pointers on the year.

His size and athleticism made him impactful on both sides of the ball. He led the team in blocks and was strong on the boards, totaling 167 rebounds. He also recorded 21 steals, highlighting his ability to disrupt plays and contribute defensively in multiple ways.

As the season progressed, Bynum’s confidence continued to grow. He became more comfortable attacking offensively and showed flashes of being a reliable option in key moments, particularly during Ohio State’s late-season push.

Bynum’s respect from teammates and coaches

From the beginning, head coach Jake Diebler praised Bynum as one of his favorite players he’s ever coached.

“He’s already becoming just an all-time favorite guy to coach because he plays with unbelievable joy,” Diebler said after Bynum’s double-double against Western Michigan early in the season. “And it’s not a joy that lacks competitive spirit or toughness and physicality, he just loves the game and comes to work with a smile, but plays with toughness too.”

Diebler wasn’t the only one to praise Bynum’s energy throughout the season. His teammates, including Thornton, credited him for his maturity and willingness to improve.

That level of respect from coaches and peers is exactly what the Buckeyes will need heading into next season.

The importance of Bynum’s return

Bynum’s return will provide veteran experience for what will likely be a younger team without Thornton, Royal, and Christoph Tilly, three other starters from this season.

His ability to impact the game in multiple areas—scoring, rebounding, and defense—makes him a valuable piece as Ohio State looks to reshape its roster heading into next year.

Guard John Mobley Jr. has yet to announce whether he will return or enter the transfer portal.