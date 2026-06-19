Replacing Carnell Tate’s Production Will Be Challenge for Ohio State in 2026

Ohio State certainly have big shoes to fill now that evergreen wide receiver Carnell Tate has made the jump to the NFL.

The Buckeyes lost the cornerstone of their program, who had attention to detail and elite positioning that led to 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping OSU to a CFP National Championship.

As a result, Tate was selected with the fourth pick of this year’s NFL Draft as he takes his talents to the Tennessee Titans and leaves the Buckeyes with a gaping hole that needs to be filled by players who boast experience and unmatched skill and intensity on the field alongside Jeremiah Smith.

How can Ohio State manage without Tate? Here’s a list of players who will look to step up.

Brandon Inniss brings experience with Tate gone

The returning team captain for his senior year, Brandon Inniss will provide the Buckeyes with the most experience alongside Smith and will look to take on the role that Tate has left behind.

A safe pair of hands, Inniss has the ability to catch the pass under heavy pressure as well as on the move and can do a lot of damage in the middle of the field.

He’ll operate out of the slot and, in his final year in Columbus, will look to step up and utilize his strengths as a primary wide receiver.

Chris Henry Jr. looking to make his mark

Chris Henry Jr. arrives at Ohio State as a heavily touted freshman and someone who will aim to make a name for himself.

What’s good is that his playing style should fit into the Buckeyes’ way of playing seamlessly.

A freakishly athletic player, Henry Jr. possesses the best body control in college football, and his vertical leap will be an advantage when it comes to 50-50 balls; plus, his size gives the opposition nightmares, particularly from the 25-yard line.

Henry Jr. will be fighting for a place in the lineup, but with his talent, his unlimited skill set and maturity on the field, his time will unquestionably come.

Kyle Parker will look to be the energy guy

Brought in from LSU under the transfer portal, Kyle Parker brings much-needed energy and added depth to the Buckeyes this year.

A lightning-quick player, Parker is one of the more underrated blockers in college football and has an unselfish style of play, where he gets his teammates involved and never panics on the field.

Parker is a standout for his speed, nimble feet and ability to turn short receptions into long-gain plays. LSU’s loss is Ohio State’s gain.