Predicting 3 Ohio State Buckeyes That Will Take a Step Forward in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2026 college football season with some of the highest expectations surrounding the team in recent memory.

With the sting of defeat to the Miami Hurricanes slowly wearing off, there are three players on the Buckeyes that will need to take a step forward in 2026.

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson could be in line for breakout season

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs with the ball during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bo Jackson is one player that could take the Buckeyes season from great to memorable. Jackson logged 179 carries for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman season.

Jackson’s 1,090 rushing yards were good enough to rank at No. 26 in the country. If Jackson can crack the top-10 in rushing yards in 2026 the Buckeyes should be in a good position to win every single regular season game.

Ohio State looks to fill production at tight end position following Max Klare's departure

Buckeyes tight end Nate Roberts will have big shoes to fill in the upcoming 2026 season. The buckeyes lost former tight end Max Klare to the 2026 NFL Draft, and with that lost a ton of production on the offensive side.

The Buckeyes will need to replace Klare’s 448 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the upcoming year, and Roberts could fit the bill. Roberts saw just a bit of playing time in 2025, logging four receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson expected to lead defense

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson has the opportunity to take over a Buckeyes defense that saw a good amount of turnover from the 2025 season. Jackson put up impressive numbers last season, logging 16 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks Jackson saw a big improvement from his 2024 season to 2025, as he went from doubled his tackles from eight to 16 and grew his sack number from 1.5 to 6.5.

The Buckeyes will be without defensive lineman Kayden McDonald and defensive end Cayden Curry after they were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and will need Jackson to take a leadership role on the defensive line.

While the Buckeyes expectations are to be in the mix for a Big Ten championship and a national championship in 2026. If Bo Jackson, Nate Roberts, and Kenyatta Jackson can take a step forward in 2026, the Buckeyes season could turn from a great one into one that is remembered by Ohio State fans for years to come.