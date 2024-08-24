Republican VP JD Vance Speaks Out About Ohio State Buckeyes Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2024 college football season as one of the top favorites to win the National Championship. With the start of the season exactly one week away, excitement is beginning to rise.
JD Vance, the Republican Vice President nominee and running mate of Donald Trump, has been serving in the senate for the state of Ohio. While he's running for the Vice Presidency, Vance is still more than willing talk about Buckeyes' football.
Ahead of what should be a very good year for Ohio State, Vance opened up with his thoughts on the team.
"Well, let's go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we'll be in a celebratory mood. And look, it's, it's going to be a big game this year. I think it's going to determine ultimate seeding in the college football playoff. I mean, how both teams might actually make the playoff. I know Michigan's, you know, sort of people aren't putting them as high this year, but you never know because it's always a good program. So we'll see guys, I'm feeling very good about the Buckeyes. I'm feeling very good about the Bengals and I'm feeling very good about this presidential race. So maybe we can hit the trifecta here and have the Buckeyes win the playoff, the Bengals win the Super Bowl and Donald Trump, get elected president."
Speaking of the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes have to figure out a way to win.
They have lost three straight games against their arch-rivals. Ryan Day and company have to figure out how to right the ship and get back in the win column against Michigan.
Looking at the roster, there is no reason why Ohio State should come up short of their ultimate goal. If they play to their full potential, many believe that they are the most talented team in the nation.
Of course, there are some questions that still need to be answered. At the top of that list is whether or not Will Howard can be the star quarterback that the Buckeyes need him to be.
Howard doesn't have to be as good as a C.J. Stroud or Justin Fields, but he does have to be able to get the football to the Ohio State playmakers consistently.
All of that being said, Vance clearly has high expectations for the Buckeyes and so does the team. It will be interesting to see if they can reach their goals and bring a National Championship back to Columbus.