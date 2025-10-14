Joel Klatt identifies three teams he believes can put up 20+ points against Ohio State
Ohio State's defense has kept opponents under 20 points in each of its first six games this season, and there's a strong likelihood it will continue to do so for the remainder of the regular season.
The Buckeyes have six regular season games remaining against Wisconsin, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, Rutgers and Michigan. Each of these teams has shown inconsistent offense this season.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes that Ohio State won't give up 20 points over its next six games. He argues that only three teams in the country can score more than 20 points on the Buckeyes, and none of those teams appear on Ohio State's schedule.
"There are only two, maybe three offenses in the country that I can see scoring 20 or more on Ohio State, and that would be Indiana and USC because of their balance," Klatt said Monday on "The Next Round". "No one else has the balance, perhaps Texas A&M, due to the quarterback's speed, even though Ohio State did a good job against Washington's quarterback, Demond Williams."
Ohio State will only face either Indiana or USC in the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoffs.
USC secured an impressive victory over Michigan this past weekend, racking up 31 points. However, it is still dealing with a setback from two weeks ago, when Illinois defeated them in conference play.
The Trojans can't control their own fate when it comes to securing a Big Ten title spot. Still, Indiana definitely can after its impressive road victory against Oregon last Saturday, where the Hoosiers won 30-20.
Indiana has scored 20 points in each of its contests this season, largely thanks to quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He has thrown for 1,423 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in six games.
If the Buckeyes and Hoosiers keep winning their games, they will meet in Indianapolis on Dec. 6 for the Big Ten championship.
While Indiana boasts a strong offense, Ohio State has faced several impressive opponents, including Texas, Washington and Illinois. In those matchups, Ohio State allowed just three touchdowns and a total of 29 points.
Any team will face a tough challenge trying to score 20 points against Ohio State, since the Buckeyes have allowed more than 20 points in only three games over the last two seasons — twice against Oregon and once against Notre Dame. Many argue that the Buckeyes' defense is even better this season under the guidance of their new defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.