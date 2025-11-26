Ryan Day compliments Michigan players ahead of rivalry matchup
The most heated rivalry in college football is rapidly approaching, as No. 18 Michigan hosts No. 1 Ohio State inside Michigan Stadium, Saturday, with the Buckeyes’ spot in the Big Ten Championship Game hanging in the balance.
As “The Game” has intensified over the years, due in large part to Ohio State not winning against the Wolverines since 2019, disdain is at an all-time high between the two programs and its fan bases.
Despite this competitiveness, Ohio State coach Ryan Day did not shy away from giving Michigan credit where it is due. Complimenting all three Wolverine units, Day acknowledged the skill that the Michigan roster has while he prepares his players to win their first game against their rivals in almost 2,200 days.
During media availability Tuesday, Day discussed what he sees when looking at Michigan’s team, despite some of their key players being injured.
“Talent,” Day stated. “Talent all over the field. It starts on offense with the quarterback [Bryce Underwood], he’s a dangerous player. The running back [Jordan] Marshall is a very good player as well, he runs downhill, he is physical.”
Day also gave props to the Wolverines offensive line, their tight end unit as well as Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh, Michigan’s top wide receivers. With all the offensive talent the Wolverines already possess, they still will not be at 100 percent against the Buckeyes.
Star running back Justice Haynes will miss the matchup against Ohio State after suffering an injury in the Wolverines’ 31-20 victory over Michigan State. In the seven games Haynes played, he recorded 857 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Switching to the defensive unit, Day praised what the Wolverines have produced at edge rusher and linebacker.
“On defense, same thing,” Day said. “You see [Derrick] Moore and [Jaishawn] Barham off the edge, these guys are two of the best pass rushers in the country, and certainly in the back end, they’ve created a lot of turnovers.”
Michigan’s defense is ranked highly in many statistics, most notably in allowing 303 yards per game and allowing 18 points per game. Led by Moore, the senior edge rusher has a team high 9.5 sacks for the Wolverines.
Day even threw positive comments towards the Wolverines’ special teams unit while noting that the Buckeyes must outplay Michigan in every facet of the game to come away with the victory.
“Special teams is very good, what you would expect with this type of a team,” Day said. “Talent in all three phases, well coached. We gotta make sure we are preparing at a high level this week to be at our best.”
Wolverines’ senior kicker Dominic Zvada is perfect this season on extra point attempts but has missed 63 percent of his field goals. This is a stark contrast to last year, when he only missed one of his 22 attempts.
As Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor, all eyes will be on Day and his Buckeyes to see if they can finally break the losing streak Michigan has imposed on them. To do so, they must outperform all three of the Wolverines’ units, of which Michigan has elite talent in all.