Ryan Day explains logic behind Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith limited reps vs. UCLA
Another week, another dominating performance by the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they took care of business against the UCLA Bruins 48-10 in Week 12 action, raising some interesting questions.
The Buckeyes had multiple injuries going into the contest, including star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who went into the game questionable with an undisclosed injury. While Smith still played in the game, he was in for a season-low 22 snaps, catching four passes for 40 yards.
After the game, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addressed the injury to Smith, who did not play most of the game. Day shared that Smith was “having a little bit of a nagging issue” and wanted to make sure he was "100% next week."
“We want to make sure that we’re being really smart with him,” Day said, “as we know what’s coming down the road.”
It was still a solid performance from Smith as he made a spectacular one-handed catch on the opening. To every fan watching, it was clear he wasn't 100% and was shut down in the second quarter by the Buckeyes the rest of the game to rest up.
That ended up being the right call, as Ohio State dominated UCLA throughout the contest, taking a 34-0 lead in the third quarter and never looking back. The Buckeyes' offense performed well, accumulating 440 total yards. However, it was the running game that carried Ohio State, with 222 yards, including 112 yards from Bo Jackson.
Ohio State's running game was so good that its top three rushers, Jackson, Isaiah West, and James Peoples, all averaged over seven yards per carry each. The three finished with a combined 215 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
While Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin still put up respectable numbers (23-31 for 184 yards and one touchdown), the passing game was not as good without Smith in the game. Ohio State's offense has a ton of offensive weapons in the passing game, but Smith is a difference-maker and is proving each week why he is the best receiver in the nation.
The Buckeyes have yet again secured another double-digit win season and now have two more regular season games before they shift their focus to winning a Big Ten title. Their next two opponents are the Rutgers Scarlett Knights and the Michigan Wolverines.
It would be premature for the Buckeyes to start looking forward to the College Football Playoffs, especially after the disaster of losing to Michigan last year, but Ohio State needs Smith the rest of the season, so keeping him limited in the game was the right move.