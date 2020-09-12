SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ryan Day Weighs in on College GameDay During Important Weekend for Possible Big Ten Return

Brendan Gulick

There's a chance that by the end of the weekend, Big Ten Football fans will know if and when they'll see their favorite teams on the field. According to ESPN's Heather Dinich and Fox's Bruce Feldman, the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force is making a presentation to eight of the 14 members on the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors with the chance to show them it's possible to play football this fall.

The goal of the presentation is to get back on the playing field quickly as new medical advances have become available - notably, several different rapid antigen tests that can help lessen the stress of contact tracing.

"The Big Ten's return to competition taskforce is meeting with eight university presidents and chancellors today," Dinich said during Saturday's appearance on College GameDay. "The athletic directors and doctors on that committee will show them at least four testing models that could lead to daily testing and significantly decrease the need for contact tracing.

"Now, if that is approved today, they could call a full board meeting for Sunday which might possibly lead to a vote. Remember, the last time they voted, it was 11 to 3 to postpone. This time, they would lead at least nine votes in order to return to competition, which means this medical advice needs to be buttoned up because six of them would have to change their minds. Multiple sources have told me these presidents would not be swayed by what’s been written or said in the media.

"In fact, I've been told it could turn them the other way. If they approve it, sources tell me the earliest possible return is a month from now which means mid to late October."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also joined ESPN's College GameDay this morning.

"The presidents have a tough job here and we’ll see what comes out of the weekend. But the top thing we’re focusing on is just our players. The number one job for a coach is to take care of your players," Day said. "We fully understand that there have been hundreds of thousands of people who have lost their lives and loved ones during this time, and by no means am I comparing what they’ve been through to what we’ve been through.

"But it’s been very difficult for our players. They’ve had a hard the past month and certainly the past few weeks understanding how it all fits in for them. They’ve done everything that’s been asked, and to see others playing, that’s where they’ve had the hardest time."

As far as a possible restart is concerned, Day is hopeful there is still a chance the Buckeyes could take the field and have a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff.

"We've always defer to our medical experts and personnel. Again, there's people around the country and within our footprint that have the same goals and values the Big Ten has that follow the same principles are playing football this weekend. We're learning more and more every day."

"I don't know if there's an exact date, but we need to try to get going by mid-October to get in the conversation for the CFP."

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Future Buckeyes and their teams put up big scores Friday night. Read about final results here.

Jake Hromada

GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Ohio State looks to deliver more of a complete performance against Rutgers after a narrow 27-24 escape at Illinois in its virtual opener. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

BREAKING: Wyatt Davis Announces He is Turning Pro

Davis is perhaps the best interior lineman in the country. He's the first Buckeye to declare for the draft and if the Big Ten reschedules the season, Davis won't be on the field.

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Former Buckeye Darron Lee Suspended Four Games by NFL

Lee is currently a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City last February. Should he get signed, he'll miss the first four games with his new team. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Will Curtis Samuel Deliver a Breakout Season in Carolina?

Former Buckeye enters fourth season with Panthers and nears the end of his rookie contract. Read more here.

Eddie Marotta

by

ByKyleKelly

Presentation Planned for Saturday to Big Ten Presidents

A group a medical experts and athletic directors will present to eight of the 14 representatives of the Big Ten’s COP/C to try and save some semblance of a fall season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21

Point guard and running back among 22 Buckeyes selected to the department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly