Davison Igbinosun Says Ohio State Competition Prepared Him for Bills

Davison Igbinosun has not had much time to process it all. A day after hearing his name called, the former Ohio State cornerback sat in front of reporters in Buffalo and tried to put words to a moment that still felt unreal.

“I feel like I’m living a dream,” Igbinosun said. “I’m sitting up here getting interviewed by a bunch of media personnel. I feel like I’m in a video game right now. But I’m just blessed.”

What felt real was the path that got him there.

For Igbinosun, the transition to the NFL is not something he has to ease into. It is something he has already lived.

“It prepared me completely to be in an environment like the NFL,” Igbinosun said. “A place like Ohio State and recruiting five-star after five-star every year, your spot, your job is on the line every practice. So I’m prepared for the NFL.”

That daily pressure shaped his mindset. “I was so accustomed to competing every day that this is what I do…I expect it.”

That expectation showed up long before draft night. It was part of why he chose Ohio State in the first place. At the time, the Buckeyes had one of the best receivers in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr., and Igbinosun wanted to test himself against that level of talent every day.

“That was the whole point of me going to Ohio State,” Igbinosun said. “Why would I not go against Marvin every single day?”

The answer, in his mind, was simple. “Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “If you go against the best every day, if you want to become the best, you have to go against the best and beat the best.”

That approach also showed up in his development. After being flagged frequently earlier in his career, Igbinosun said he made a deliberate effort to change the narrative.

“I studied my own tape because I had to,” he said. “I realized I wasn’t getting beat. I was in great position a lot of the time. Those pass interferences should have been pass breakups and interceptions.”

The adjustment came down to discipline.

“I just played with poise,” Igbinosun said. “Relaxed when the ball was in the air, got my head around and made plays on the football.”

Now he brings that mindset to Buffalo, where he joins a playoff-caliber roster and a defensive back room that already includes familiar faces.

Igbinosun said reconnecting with former Ohio State teammate Jordan Hancock will help ease the transition, but the approach will remain the same.

“My mindset is to be the best cornerback in the NFL,” he said. “So I’m coming here to compete. I want to play.”

The Buffalo Bills made it clear they wanted him, trading up to secure the pick. That, Igbinosun said, only reinforced what he already believed about himself.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “I think highly of myself, and to see an organization think highly of me, it validates everything that I thought about myself.”

There is still plenty ahead. But for Igbinosun, the adjustment does not feel unfamiliar. At Ohio State Buckeyes, every day felt like a fight for your spot.

Now, he expects nothing different.