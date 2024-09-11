Ryan Day Offers Insight To Ohio State Buckeyes' Bye Week
Despite not playing this Saturday, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day recently discussed the team's plans for the week.
Instead of labeling it as a bye week, Day is describing this week's practices as an "improvement week":
"For this week, we are calling it an improvement week, because we need to continue to improve while everyone else in the country is playing this week, for the most part. So we have to as well, we have to get each other better".- Ryan Day
Day would also explain what would be included in the practices during the "improvement week":
"Each player will be given things that they need to improve on from their position coach, and we are going to work hard to go out there and practice and work on our fundamentals. But also look at things we may need to project out that we may need on both sides of the ball and all three phases".- Ryan Day
The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes are coming off a huge 56-0 victory over Western Michigan in Week 2. After starting the 2024 season 2-0 while outscoring opponents 108-6, the program managed to drop one spot in the most recent AP Polls, after the Texas Longhorns' win over Big Ten rival Michigan.
Ohio State will host Marshall on Sept. 21 for the team's final non-conference matchup of the season. Led by head coach Charles Huff, the Thundering Herd are coming off a loss to Virginia Tech. Huff and his squad will have plenty of time to prepare for the school's toughest game this season, as Marshall is also on a bye this week.