Ryan Day, Ohio State Add Preferred Walk-On WR
When it comes to receivers, there is no such thing as "too many" for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes already have one of (if not the) best receiver rooms in the country, featuring stars like Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. However, that did not stop head coach Ryan Day from continuing the hunt for more depth at the position.
The latest product of that search is Shawn Lodge, who announced his commitment to Ohio State following two years with the Presbyterian Blue Hose. A native of Akron, Ohio, Lodge brings several important skills to the table.
As already mentioned, Lodge is expected to serve part-time as a backup receiver. Lodge recorded 120 receiving yards on nine catches last season, and could function as a slot option similar to Xavier Johnson last season (the two are built almost identically).
The primary role of Lodge, however, is on the special teams unit as a kick returner. Lodge was the main return option for the Blue Hose, taking back a team-high 13 punts and second-best nine kicks last season.
Two of the biggest highlights of Lodge's career to this point came on special teams. Lodge opened the year with a 39-yard punt return against Virginia-Lynchburg, as well as a 22-yard kick return later in the season (while averaging 11 yards per attempt).
Ohio State appears to have found their return man for the coming season in Lodge. A man with many talents, there is no telling if Lodge will remain a receiver and returner, or if Day has something else up his sleeve.